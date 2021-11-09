Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson on the first cut: “Happy, but not satisfied yet”

Dwayne Johnson talked about the work in progress on the film Black Adam, of which a teaser was shown during the DC Fan Dome, revealing that there is still a lot to do.

The actor and producer of the project has been working hard to bring the character to the big screen for over a decade and fans are waiting with great curiosity for the final result of his efforts.

Interviewed by Collider, Dwayne Johnson has now told: “I think we got to a really good point with Black Adam. I think now is the time when we can give ourselves some time, even if there is still a certain need to keep up the pace of work because the film has to be ready for next summer.“.

The star also added: “I think Jaume Collet-Serra proposed a great first montage. And Black Adam is the kind of film that, right from the start, has what it takes to be something unique“.

Dwayne then spoke about the project, recalling: “It all started with ambition, but then it started with our director and he’s really ambitious. It also comes from a group of very talented Spanish filmmakers who want to come and innovate the industry and the art, and I think they do it in a great way. I also appreciate that at this point in the work done on editing it’s clear what Black Adam’s moral code is that defines it and I think it’s really important as we build the character, the franchise and the JSA, we have to introduce those characters and give them space in the way. right“.

Johnson, however, is particularly demanding when it comes to editing: “I am happy, but not satisfied yet, and we will continue to work on it. And the teaser we showed three weeks ago was a good way to anticipate what’s to come“.

Producer Hiram Garcia, on the other hand, expressed more enthusiasm, declaring that it is clear that it is something special: “I think the fans will love it and I think with what we showed at the DC FanDome we were able to explain what the vibe is going to be. It’ll be fun, but Black Adam is a very different antihero than we’re used to, he’s very different from Shazam !, he’s really different than Superman“.

The cast will also include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Among the performers there will then be Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.