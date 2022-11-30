Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Didn’t Want Henry Cavill Back

Dwayne Johnsonwho plays the lead role in black adam ” from DC, looks back on the appearance ofHenry Cavill in the film, reprising the role of Superman. The actor confides that at the base, Warner Bros. Discovery disagreed.

In a new video celebrating Black Adam becoming the #1 movie on iTunes, Dwayne Johnson praises Cavill’s return. It indicates that if the studio wanted to portray Black Adam as one of DC’s most powerful beings, it had to bring back “the most powerful and unstoppable force of all time in any universe”which of course is Superman.

The comedian then confided that DC Films officials at the time did not want Henry Cavill to return, so “unexplainable and inexcusable”. Although Dwayne Johnson didn’t say much more about it, but they were undeterred and continued to fight for Cavill’s return.

The interpreter of Black Adam explains: “And you know who I’m talking about. Of course, it’s Superman, and it’s Henry Cavill. And ultimately, the studio wasn’t going to bring Henry Cavill back, inexplicably and inexcusably. We weren’t going to take no for an answer. Myself, my co-founder and president of Seven Bucks, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, our president of Seven Bucks. We’ve been trying to bring Henry Cavill back for years. And years strategic conversations, and we weren’t going to take no for an answer.”



Dwayne Johnson went on to say that it just doesn’t make strategic and business sense to continue building the DC Universe and not involve Superman in it. The actor went on to say that Cavill is “the Superman of our generation“, and “the greatest Superman”, in his opinion : “And also, another thing to think about is that for us, there was no way, there’s no viable, logical way that you could attempt to build the DC Universe without the strongest force and greatest superhero ever sitting on the sidelines It’s impossible to do You can do a Venn diagram, from a business perspective, 90 times But it comes back always like, “Where’s Superman? You must have Superman in the game.

“That’s why we fought to bring back Superman, Henry Cavill. And there was no other Superman, for that matter, to bring back. Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation and, in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I say that with respect for the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve. But he’s the greatest Superman of all time.”