Black Adam | Dwayne Johnson shares a new photo of the protagonist

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson shares a new photo of the protagonist (On Friday 3 December 2021) Dwayne Johnson shared one online new promotional image of Black Adam which gives a close-up of the character. Black Adam will arrive in cinemas around the world on July 29, 2022 and the hero Dwayne Johnson shared one online new photo which was used as the cover of Total Film magazine. The star accompanied the shot on social media by writing: “You’re right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people, but I do. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.” Jaume Collet-Serra directed the project based on the DC comics dedicated to Black Adam who can count on a script signed by Rory …Read on movieplayer

