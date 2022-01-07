Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson shares new photos from the film’s backstage

Black Adam will hit American theaters in July and Dwayne Johnson has now shared new ones photo shot in the backstage of the highly anticipated DC comics movie.

For some time the actor has been sharing anticipations and contents of the project that sees him personally engaged, behind and in front of the camera, for several years. The shots shared on Instagram show the star engaged in the work necessary to create some sequences thanks to the special effects.

Dwayne Johnson wrote online that he spent 10 hours in front of the cameras to shoot the sequences needed for post-production. The protagonist of Black Adam pointed out that he could only move his eyes, head and shoulders by focusing his gaze on certain specific points while acting.

The actor further stated: “In mythology, Teth Adam (his original name before his soul was darkened by becoming Black), begins as a slave in Kahndaq, where he was born. These slave sequences are super intricate and complex. It takes real teamwork to get the job done“.

Black Adam will be directed by director Jaume Collet-Serra, who also collaborated with Johnson on the occasion of Jungle Cruise. The film will hit theaters around the world on July 29, 2022.