Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson shows some photos from the set

Black Adam is finally ready to hit the big screen this year. Dwayne Johnson plays the beloved DC anti-hero in a live-action film of the same name. The release is scheduled for the summer, fans are happy to welcome all the recent updates. On Thursday, Dwayne Johnson posed on Twitter a rather unique look at Black Adam, sharing several photos of him positioned “in the egg”, a VFX rig used to capture images of his head and shoulders. As Johnson explains in the caption, the ten hours of filming were for scenes relating to the beginning of Black Adam’s life, as a slave in the world of Kahndaq.

“Very long, but very productive working day for our VFX production of BLACK ADAM. 10 hours of sitting ‘in the egg’ shooting extremely complicated sequences where I can only move my eyes, head and shoulders focusing on signs no larger than a quarter – all while performing as Blackadam. In mythology, TETH ADAM (his original name before his soul is overshadowed by BLACK), begins as a slave in his birthplace of Kahndaq. These Slavic sequences are super intricate and complex. They require a real team effort to get the job done ”wrote Dwayne Johnson on social media, concluding with thanks for the crew and the fans.

Black Adam’s technology

This is the latest example of the groundbreaking technology Black Adam is using, something previously hinted at by the manufacturer Hiram Garcia. “This is a character with incredible abilities. It has super speed, it can fly and it has the strength to break the world to name a few, ”the producer explained in an interview with Collider last year. “We wanted to make sure the filmmakers heard that throughout the film. You won’t see him use super speed once and then stop, it’s part of his arsenal. It’s common to see skills left by the wayside when it comes to characters like that, but one of our many goals was to maintain continuity and raise the bar in terms of how we make it happen. For example, the technology we are using to fly Black Adam has never been used before. It is completely unique. It was crucial for us to make sure he felt special, authentic and real. Jaume [Collet-Serra] took this to heart. Our special effects team won the Oscar and we certainly put them to work. “

Hiram Garcia talks about the film

“We are so excited for you and the fans to see the film, because this cast and crew worked hard to make this film fresh and truly introduce a new group of incredible characters to the world,” continued Hiram Garcia. “All while making sure we unleash Black Adam in the DC Universe at large. This guy is an absolute force of nature. A force of nature that does justice the way it wants. Unfortunately, not many people stray from the kind of justice he offers. We understand this when we say that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. When Black Adam arrives, everything will change. “

They join Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam Aldis Hodgand (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex / Life) as Adrianna Tomaz e Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye, Mamma Mia!) As Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) are also part of the cast, but we don’t know their roles .

Black Adam will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to subscribe to our Facebook page to stay updated on Movies and TV Series.