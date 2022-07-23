Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson strikes down everything that moves in the new trailer – Actus Ciné

Surrounded by smoke and lightning, Dwayne Johnson appeared in a Black Adam costume on stage at San Diego Comic Con, to cheers from the crowd. He took the opportunity to reveal a new trailer for the DC film.





Expected for October 19, Black Adam is likely to blow up the DC universe! Dwayne Johnson, who threw his heart and soul into the project, was fired up on stage at Comic Con, appearing amidst lightning, all muscled in his superhero costume.

The actor, who had already unveiled a first trailer last June, took the opportunity to reveal brand new images!

We already know that the story will begin in the past, in Egypt, with the death and then the resurrection of the main character. The story will then jump back in time to the present, when Black Adam and his powers are unleashed and he faces the Justice Society of America.

Present on the Comic Con stage alongside Dwayne Johnson, director Jaume Collet-Serra promised that the character of Black Adam would evoke that of Dirty Harry, played by Clint Eastwood.

Violent and politically incorrect, this Hollywood super-cop inspired the director, who insisted that the superhero totally embrace this ambivalent side, constantly flirting with the “grey area”.

A LIGHTNING START

“Heroes don’t kill people”, chanted Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), at the heart of the first trailer. Black Adam then replies: “I do!” That says a lot about Shazam’s nemesis, who doesn’t plan on playing the slick, smooth heroes.

Besides Hawkman, the team is made up of Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) or Dr. Fate, to whom Pierce Brosnan lends his features. Also note that Viola Davis will resume her role as Amanda Waller (Suicide Squad) in this feature film.

“You can be the destroyer of this world… or you can be its savior”, says Dr. Fate on these images, speaking to Black Adam. What choice will he make?

Will the feature film be independent or will it link to Shazam 2, expected in December? And will Dwayne Johnson totally embrace the darkness of Black Adam, even if it means turning his image as a family star upside down? Answer on October 19, 2022 in theaters.

In addition, Henry Cavill did not appear on the stage during the DC panel, putting an end to the rumors concerning his participation in Comic Con for the announcement of a new Superman.