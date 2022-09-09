Entertainment

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson takes on the Justice Society in the new trailer for the next DC movie

The Black Adam movie is the next cinematic production in the DC Extended Universe. Black Adam is released on October 19 in cinemas, and shows itself a little more in this new trailer.

black adam will be broadcast from October 19 in our cinemas. Waiting, the DC Comics anti-hero shows himself in a new trailer, in which he finds himself facing the Justice Society of America.

Black Adam facing the JSA

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rockwill interpret Black Adam, an anti-hero from DC Comics, to the movies. Black Adam is an anti-hero from Kahndaq, an Egyptian city. the Shazam rival has been imprisoned for 5000 years, and breaks free from his incarceration in modern times. As he returns to our world and unveils his brutality, he is spotted by the Justice Society of America. They have to come together to try to bring Black Adam back to the “good side”. Indeed, it is not really a super villain, but clearly not a hero either. Only one even more destructive force than Black Adam pushes them to try to enlist him in their cause.

TaurooAldebaran fanart

The start of a new DC saga

Black Adam must be the starting point for a new saga in the DC Cinematic Universe, after the saga of Zack Snyder which is now over. The film will feature several new characters who should appear as headliners of upcoming DC movies. In particular, we will discover in this film the Justice Society of America, which could replace the Justice League in this new saga. The trailer also allows you to discover the one who should be a supervillain in the movie Black Adam: Sabbaca classic evil enemy of Shazam.

Viola Davis back in a DC movie, after The Suicide Squad

The trailer confirms some of the cast, including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller that we had already seen him interpret in the Suicide Squad films. Here is part of rest of the cast currently confirmed:

  • Dwayne Johnson : Black Adam / Teth-Adam
  • Aldis Hodge : Hawkman / Carter Hall
  • Noah Centineo : Atom Smasher / Albert Rothstein
  • Sarah Shahi : Isis / Adrianna Tomaz
  • Marwan Kenzari : Sabbac / Ishmael Gregor
  • Quintessa Swindell : Cyclone / Maxine Hunkel
  • Bodhi Sabongui : Has my
  • Pierce Brosnan : Doctor Fate / Kent Nelson
  • Mohammad Amer : Karim Tomaz
  • Viola Davis : Amanda Waller
  • James Cusati-Moyer : role unknown
  • Uli Latukefu : role unknown (he already played young Dwayne Johnson in the Young Rock series, so it is possible that he plays young Black Adam)

Black Adam will be released on October 19 in French cinemas.

Find out more about the DC Comics universe

