Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson unveils a new photo from the film

Black Adam is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and the protagonist Dwayne Johnson is portrayed on the cover of the magazine Total Film who thus revealed an unpublished shot of the protagonist.

The actor wrote online: “The world needed a hero, but it got me. Black Adam“.

Dwayne Johnson also anticipated that in the pages of the magazine he shared the details of the path, which lasted 10 years, which led him to interpret the slave of Kahndaq, who among the pages of comics is freed after 5,000 years and promises that no one will ever be able to plus stop him, making the movie Black Adam.

The project will also introduce the Justice Society of America made up of Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

The star, announcing the start of filming, had revealed that the support of Warner Bros, New Line Cinema and DC had been essential in order to be able to adapt the story of the character to bring it into theaters. Dwayne had added: “In 2008 we started talking about the project and it required the patience of all of us as partners, and now I’m a very different man and actor than 10 years ago“.

Black Adam will be directed by director Jaume Collet-Serra, who also collaborated with Johnson on the occasion of Jungle Cruise. The film will hit theaters around the world on July 29, 2022.