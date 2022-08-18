Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson wants to “expand the universe” and imagines a crossover with Marvel

“It’s just my nature to be optimistic,” says The Rock.

Barely arrived Dwayne Johnson in the DC universe, Dwayne Johnson seems to want to guide him to new territories. The actor will play Black Adam in the film of the same name next October, and in an interview with Total Moviehe confides that “ the goal is to really expand the universe, introduce new characters and spin-offs, and have a really strategic plan. We have some idea of ​​the characters that audiences are really going to like in Black Adam, so we’re getting ahead of ourselves: “Let’s start thinking about this movie, and what it should be like.” »

Producer Hiram Garcia adds that the ambition has always been to think of a shared universe: ” While Black Adam and Shazam may not cross paths, all of these characters exist in the DC Universe. And we want to develop this universe as much as possible (…) If the reception of the public is what we hope, there will be the potential opportunity to make crossovers. »

And when it comes to crossovers, Dwayne Johnson goes further: “ I’m optimistic. It’s just my nature to be optimistic. Especially on the creative side. Especially for movies. And even more when we talk about the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street is the Marvel Hall of Fame. For me, they should meet one day. “Not sure that Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studios, is already at this stage of his reflection…

black adam will be released in France, at the cinema, on October 19th.

