Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson: “We were inspired by a Clint Eastwood film”.

This year’s CinemaCon certainly brought us a lot of joy. In addition to the title Avatar 2, we were also treated to the first scenes of Black Adam, a new DC project with The Rock which will be available soon. The Rock revealed at the event which Clint Eastwood movie inspired his antihero.

According to Johnson, Black Adam was inspired by Clint Eastwood’s classic Dirty Harry. The actor made his revelation with a smile, because apparently an interesting anecdote is linked to the character of Eastwood. “When I met [il regista di Black Adam Jaume Collet-Serra] Probably four or five years ago he asked me, “Who is your favorite actor of all time?” And I said, ‘Clint Eastwood’,” Johnson said. “He said to me, ‘I’m glad you said that, because I see Black Adam as the Dirty Harry of the superhero world.’ And in fact [Dirty Harry] was in many ways our North Star. It really is a dream come true, and I can’t wait for you to see the movie. I think when Black Adam comes out in the fall, at the end of October, if we’ve done our job well, which we will… then the world will be ready for Black Adam. So I’m looking forward to it. »

Dwayne Johnson’s lyrics certainly raise expectations, and the reference to an icon like Clint Eastwood is sure to intrigue fans. The only question now is whether the hard work of The Rock and the team paid off. To find out, though, we’ll have to wait for Black Adam’s release.