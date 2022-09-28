Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s fan waits for him for hours: video of the meeting

Dwayne Johnson’s debut as Black Adam is a distant memory, and while DC followers have been waiting for that moment, the actor is still showing he has a big heart with his fans. The lucky one, in this case, is a fan who waited for him for two hours just so she could take a picture with him.

She’s a college student from Memphis, Tennessee, named Carol, who’s been waiting for the star since the early hours of the morning. It was certainly quite a nervous moment for the young woman, who, however, let her enthusiasm drop when she saw The Rock. The actor himself is the witness, who shows the moment in a video posted on his social networks.

The Rock is currently in Memphis, Tennessee, where he is helping to produce the third season of his show Young Rock. Throughout the interaction, Carol failed to calm down, which is not so surprising. She’s obviously a huge fan, and Dwayne Johnson has been trying the whole time to help keep her calm, taking all the time necessary to take the shot. In the description of the video, the actor also revealed that he will be giving Carol and her friends free tickets to Black Adam’s opening night.

If you’re curious, you can see the clip of the meeting in the Instagram post at the bottom of the article!