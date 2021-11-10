Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to the film’s first cut

Dwayne Johnson he is satisfied with the first assembly of Black Adambut he also knows that there is still work to be done. The film starring him has suffered some delays over the years, but production finally took place earlier this year; the film’s release is scheduled for July 2022.

Black Adam he will explore the origins of the character who rises from a slave to power and overthrows those who oppressed him. Based on a concept trailer released by Johnson last year, the film will fast-forward thousands of years to show its return to the present day, which puts it on a collision course with the world. Justice Society of America. The team will be played by Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell And Pierce Brosnan.

While promoting his new movie for Netflix, Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson couldn’t resist the temptation to share some sneak peeks on Black Adam while talking to Collider.

“I think we are really well underway. I think now is the time we… we take our time, but there has to be some opportunity because we need to have the film ready by next summer. I think Jaume (the director, editor’s note) produced a great first cut. And, you know, Black Adam is the kind of movie that, from the start, had the characteristics and the bones to be something unique. It all started, I think, with ambition, but then it all went on with our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, and I think he’s an ambitious director. He, once again, comes from that group of very talented Spanish directors who want to revolutionize industry and craftsmanship, and I think he does it in a fantastic way. I like that too … At this point in the montage, there’s a clear and definite anchor to the Black Adam code, and I think it’s really important as we try to build the character, as we try to build the franchise, as we also want to build. the JSA and introduce the characters correctly. I am happy, but not satisfied, and we will continue to work. And the teaser that we showed about three weeks ago was a good indicator of what’s to come. “

The full cast of Black Adam, Besides Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahi, who will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzari, who will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adam, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.