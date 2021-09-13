Black Adam: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in the new photo from the set

New photo from the set of Black Adam with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the protagonist

Always very active on his social channels, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared with fans a new photo of him on the set of Black Adam, in the role of the character.

While we can’t see the full costume yet, it’s our first chance to see a small part – specifically the portion that covers the shoulders.

“This photo of Black Adam from behind, concretely represents the large-scale impact that our project will have. It is also possible to take a look at the textures and details of the Black Adam costume (not your typical padded costume from DC or Marvel productions). Finally, you can take a brief look at the huge and appropriate destruction.

As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill bad guys. Black Adam yes. The power hierarchy of the DC Universe is changing. “

A long and difficult development

Go back to the beginnings of the cinematic history of Black Adam, means going back years, until 2006, when the name of Dwayne Johnson began to be associated with that of the anti-hero of the house DC Comics. Work on the project was paused and resumed in 2014 by Warner Bros. who announced that she was back to work on the film, which still featured the wrestling champion.

Loading... Advertisements

In 2017, The Rock e Geoff Johns in person, by mutual agreement, they chose to divide the original project into two films: Shazam! And Black Adam. Result? A film (soon two) dedicated to DC Comics’ Captain Marvel – played by Zachary Levi; and a (highly anticipated) film dedicated to Johnson’s anti-hero.

Unfortunately, among the numerous obstacles in the production of the film, the Covid-19 pandemic also appeared in 2019-20 which caused thework beginning. In addition, in September 2020, a new script of the film was written and the names of the JLA members who will take part in it began to be disseminated: Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone And Dr. Fate.

To interpret the four superheroes, alongside Dwayne Johson’s Black Adam, will be Noah Centineo (Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Carter Hall / Hawkman), Quintess Swindell (Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone) e Pierce Brosnan (Kent Nelson / Dr. Fate). Also in the cast of the film Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz / Isis) e Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Mo Amer, And Uli Latukefu, whose role has not, however, been revealed.

We remind you that the new release date of Black Adam it is fixed on the next July 29, 2022 like unveiled from The Rock last March.