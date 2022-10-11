Black Adam: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks about the Justice Society of America, DC Comics’ Avengers!

Ahead of the theatrical release of Black Adam, the JV editorial team was able to speak with the actors of the film. The opportunity for us to ask questions to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who we find in the main role and who tells us more about the Justice Society of America, ancestor of the Justice League.

But by the way… what is the Justice Society of America?

Scheduled for October 19, Adam” marks the return of the DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) to the cinema, while the latter had been discreet since the release of Suicide Squad in 2021 which has struggled to find some success as people haven’t rushed into theaters since COVID. After the group of villains sent to the puzzle, the DCEU returns with a film dedicated to a superhero… well, it’s more complicated. Black Adam has always been a special character in the DC Comics universe, with a roster that varies depending on the situation.. Sometimes ally, sometimes villain, the latter is entitled to an adaptation on the big screen for the first time after his lifelong rival Shazam. Moreover, we remind you that this superhero will have a new adventure in the cinema in 2023, on March 29 to be precise, with Shazam! The Rage of the Gods.

But to come back to black adam, we follow the adventures of a slave named Teth Adam and played by Dwayne Johnson who lives in ancient Kahndaq and who is one day entrusted with the superpowers of the gods. Unfortunately, he uses it for revenge, which earned him to end up in prison for centuries and centuries. Ultimately, the latter is released five millennia later, Black Adam decides to impose his own very dark conception of justice in the world. Since he is not about to surrender, he will end up meeting a band of heroes called the Justice Society who are determined to stop him.

But by the way… what is the Justice Society of America?

If you know the world of comics from afar, you may never have heard of the Justice Society, it’s even called the Justice Society of America. On the occasion of a conference reserved for the press of JV, various media including JV were able to ask questions to the actors of the film to find out a little more. When asked about his portrayal of the Black Adam character, Dwayne Johnson naturally came to bring up the case of the JSA:

According to you, what do you have in common with Black Adam? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Apart from flying, shooting lightning with my hands… (Laughs) No, actually, I would say it’s convictions and passion, Black Adam is a character who is particularly determined in what he does. It was truly an honor to play this character and deliver my interpretation to the world. However, I would also like to share the fact that it was not only an honor for me to play Black Adam and embody him, it was also really an honor to make a film that helps introduce the JSA to the world. As many of you know, the JSA was the very first superhero organization long before the Justice League.then it seems important to me to underline it.

In this interpretation of the JSA in the DCEU, the group of superheroes is made up of Hawkman, Atom Smasher and Cyclone and especially Doctor Fate, played by Pierce Brosnan (James Bond 007), who acts as a leader. A composition that partly represents the original members when the group first appeared in 1940 since Doctor Fate and Hawkman were already there.. If you’ve never heard of it, that’s normal, the organization was popular in the 1940s, but in the 1950s it finally disappeared to be replaced during the Silver Age of comics, which we dates from 1956 to 1970, by the much better known Justice League of America today. As a reminder, in comparison, the Avengers did not appear for the first time until 1963, much later. In any case, to see the JSA’s first appearance on the big screen, you’ll have to wait to see black adam in theaters on October 19, with perhaps a surprise at the end…