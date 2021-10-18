Black Adam – first look at the movie – MangaForever.net

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson bring the antihero Black Adam on the big screen and during the DC FanDome 2021 fans got a taste of the film.

Below is the video with the first scenes of the film, arriving the July 29, 2022:

Black Adam is the second project of DC Films And New Line Cinema born from the success of the film Shazam! by David F. Sandberg; the other is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, scheduled for June 2, 2023.

They flank “The Rock” Noah Centineo in the part of Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge in the role of Hawkman, Quintess Swindell in the part of Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan in the role of Dr. Fate, Sarah Shahi in the role of Adrianna Tomaz And Mo Amer.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film; the most recent draft of the script was written by Rory Haines And Sohrab Noshirvani, Adam Sztykiel had written the previous one.

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia And Hiram Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions produce the film together with Beau Flynn from FlynnPictureCo.

Scott Sheldon from FlynnPictureCo is the executive producer.

The Rock is also the protagonist of the recent Jungle Cruise of the Disney:

Embark with acclaimed actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for a fantastic adventure! Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is the story of an exciting journey along the Amazon River with friendly skipper Frank Wolff and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton.

And the next Red Notice from Netflix: