Black Adam: first trailer VF and VOST with Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is featured in black adamDC superhero film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“JUNGLE CRUISE”).

Summary: Nearly five millennia after receiving superpowers from the ancient gods – and being imprisoned in the process – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to wield his own justice in the modern world…

Johnson stars opposite Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (TO ALL THE BOYS: FOREVER AND FOREVER) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (Sex/ Life, RUSH HOUR 3) in Adrianna’s, Marwan Kenzari (THE CRIME ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, THE MUMMY) in Ishmael’s, Quintessa Swindell (VOYAGERS, Trinkets) in Cyclone’s, Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things) in that of Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the MAMMA MIA! and James Bond sagas) in that of Dr. Fate. Collet-Serra is directing from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, and an original story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from the DC universe. The character of Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and CC Beck. The film is produced by Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon.

Will be released in theaters and in IMAX from October 19, 2022.

VF trailer:

VOST trailer: