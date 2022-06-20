Entertainment

Black Adam: first trailer VF and VOST with Dwayne Johnson

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Editorial staff – June 14, 2022 – 6:37 pm

Dwayne Johnson is featured in black adamDC superhero film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“JUNGLE CRUISE”).

Summary: Nearly five millennia after receiving superpowers from the ancient gods – and being imprisoned in the process – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to wield his own justice in the modern world…

Johnson stars opposite Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (TO ALL THE BOYS: FOREVER AND FOREVER) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (Sex/ Life, RUSH HOUR 3) in Adrianna’s, Marwan Kenzari (THE CRIME ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, THE MUMMY) in Ishmael’s, Quintessa Swindell (VOYAGERS, Trinkets) in Cyclone’s, Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things) in that of Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the MAMMA MIA! and James Bond sagas) in that of Dr. Fate. Collet-Serra is directing from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, and an original story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from the DC universe. The character of Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and CC Beck. The film is produced by Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon.

Will be released in theaters and in IMAX from October 19, 2022.

VF trailer:

VOST trailer:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Source link

Photo of James James16 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Paul Walker will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

4 mins ago

Kardashian fans slam Kim for encouraging work while sick

5 mins ago

Iman Vellani surprised by her role in The Marvels

15 mins ago

Karol G’s luxurious collection of cars that add up to a million dollars

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button