News

Black Adam, here are new pictures of Dwayne Johnson and another JSA member! [FOTO]

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

black adam photo

There is a week to go until the big event DC FanDome and the trailer already showed some interesting pictures of Black Adam, the highly anticipated starring film Dwayne Johnson as the anti-hero DC.

In recent days, the photo – then removed – of Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), while now it’s up to another character from the Justice Society of America make his first appearance. Let’s talk about Cyclone, heroine played by Quintess Swindell in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

In the photo disclosed, we see her costume in one for the first time backstage photo: Cyclone in the comics is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado, one of the oldest DC Comcis characters first appeared in June 1939. Her major for the books is historical: it was the first parody of a heroine and also the first in comics to dress up as a man. The niece, for her part, wants to prove that she is not outdone: with her powers, Cyclone can manipulate the wind.

black adam cyclone
Still from the DC FanDome trailer

In addition to the heroine, there were two other frames related to the great (anti) hero of the film that should arrive in theaters in June 2022. Dwayne Johnson in the past has already shared some first detailed looks of his costume or incredible workouts for the part, while now in the trailer of the DC FanDome we see him in a very serious and dramatic pose.

black adam trailer dc fandome
Still from the DC FanDome trailer

Loading...
Advertisements

The JSA is therefore preparing to make its debut: together with Black Adam and Cyclone, the aforementioned DC film will also be part of the DC film Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate And Noah Centineo as Atomic Smasher.

Does the look of the Swindell convince you? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, below we leave you the full trailer of the DC FanDome of next October 16:

Photo: Warner Bros.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

818
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
694
News

Cinema, all films out in October
651
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
592
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
537
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
477
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
471
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
434
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
396
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
324
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top