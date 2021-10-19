Black Adam, here are new pictures of Dwayne Johnson and another JSA member! [FOTO]

There is a week to go until the big event DC FanDome and the trailer already showed some interesting pictures of Black Adam, the highly anticipated starring film Dwayne Johnson as the anti-hero DC.

In recent days, the photo – then removed – of Hawkman (played by Aldis Hodge), while now it’s up to another character from the Justice Society of America make his first appearance. Let’s talk about Cyclone, heroine played by Quintess Swindell in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

In the photo disclosed, we see her costume in one for the first time backstage photo: Cyclone in the comics is the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado, one of the oldest DC Comcis characters first appeared in June 1939. Her major for the books is historical: it was the first parody of a heroine and also the first in comics to dress up as a man. The niece, for her part, wants to prove that she is not outdone: with her powers, Cyclone can manipulate the wind.

In addition to the heroine, there were two other frames related to the great (anti) hero of the film that should arrive in theaters in June 2022. Dwayne Johnson in the past has already shared some first detailed looks of his costume or incredible workouts for the part, while now in the trailer of the DC FanDome we see him in a very serious and dramatic pose.

The JSA is therefore preparing to make its debut: together with Black Adam and Cyclone, the aforementioned DC film will also be part of the DC film Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate And Noah Centineo as Atomic Smasher.

Does the look of the Swindell convince you? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, below we leave you the full trailer of the DC FanDome of next October 16:

Photo: Warner Bros.

