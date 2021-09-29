News

Black Adam: here’s the first photo of Dwayne Johnson

Posted on
The film dedicated to Black Adam, interpreted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has finally started filming and it was the lead actor who revealed the first photo as the DC character.

Black Adam

Accompanying the photo, a caption written by Johnson himself which explains, in broad terms, who Black Adam is:

“If you know the mythology of comics, then you will know where its pain comes from.
His anger.
His wife and children killed.
Its people brutally enslaved.
He is not a superhero, but rather a champion.
Champion of the poor and the defeated.
Champion of the people.
And it is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.
Black Adam⚡️ “

Along with this, the actor also wanted to give a little update on the production of the film, which is going very well and is giving various satisfactions to the whole crew that is working on it. Johnson is also convinced that Black Adam’s mythology, ethics and actions they will undoubtedly create a new paradigm in the world of superheroes, villains and anti-heroes.

Black Adam Dwayne Johnson

After the success of Shazam! (which you can buy in blu-ray by clicking on this link), the film will be the second produced by the former wrestler, as regards the DC Universe and will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, for New Line Cinema And Warner Bros. The screenplay is by Adam Sztykiel, based on the character created by CC Beck and Otto Binder. Among the producers too Beau Flynn from FlynnPictureCo. And Hiram Garcia, who confirmed that the film will be part of the same cinematic universe as Shazam! (being the character of Black Adam the real nemesis of the character played by Zachary Levi and having the two obtained their powers through the same stratagem).

Initially scheduled for December 22, 2021, the film has been moved due to the pandemic and will have to come out, if there are no further hitches, the June 29, 2022, as announced by Dwayne Johnson himself last March.

