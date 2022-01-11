Black Adam, John Cena wants a crossover with The Rock: “That would be fantastic”

As Peacemaker prepares to make its debut on HBO Max, its protagonist spoke of his strong desire to return to work alongside The Rock, anticipating wanting a crossover with his colleague, perhaps right on the set of Black Adam.

In the press conference scheduled for the DC series, the former wrestler now established actor said: “I see it well as a movie poster, Peacemaker and Black Adam together. It would be fantastic. I ask no more.”

John Cena and Dwayne Johnson spent many years “side by side” in the WWE rings and now their paths seem ready to cross again on the screens of the WWE. DC Extended Universe. Both play a prominent role in the franchise’s plans and their future appears to be full of new possibilities. Although at the moment there does not seem to be anything concrete in the coming years Black Adam and Peacemaker may find themselves next to each other. How would you see this possible crossover?

Meanwhile, The Rock would like to clash with Superman, bringing his Black Adam to fight with the Man of Steel. Who could have the better of the two? In all these possible storylines one thing is certain, the DCEU will not be short of ideas for the foreseeable future. What do you think about it?