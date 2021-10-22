News

Black Adam: Kevin Smith on the movie | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

At the DC FanDome we got to see the first teaser of Black Adam, expected cinecomic DC starring Dwayne Johnson.

And just recently the director too Kevin Smith during his podcast Fatman Beyond (via Comicbook.com) he briefly talked about the project, how he was not initially so interested in the feature film but how he is changing his mind thanks to the enthusiasm felt by Dwayne Johnson himself for the character: “God knows Dwayne has waited years to do this. The hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change. He is really deeply involved. It will make me like Black Adam. A character that I have never cared so much about. His enthusiasm is contagious “, said the director.

Black Adam will be released July 29, 2022.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

Loading...
Advertisements

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

The cinecomic, we remember, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this cinecomic with Dwayne Johnson? Tell us yours in the comments below!


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

734
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
688
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
573
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
508
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
476
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
402
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
371
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
344
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
317
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
315
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top