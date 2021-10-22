Black Adam: Kevin Smith on the movie | Cinema

At the DC FanDome we got to see the first teaser of, expected cinecomic DC starring Dwayne Johnson.

And just recently the director too Kevin Smith during his podcast Fatman Beyond (via Comicbook.com) he briefly talked about the project, how he was not initially so interested in the feature film but how he is changing his mind thanks to the enthusiasm felt by Dwayne Johnson himself for the character: “God knows Dwayne has waited years to do this. The hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change. He is really deeply involved. It will make me like Black Adam. A character that I have never cared so much about. His enthusiasm is contagious “, said the director.

Black Adam will be released July 29, 2022.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

The cinecomic, we remember, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

