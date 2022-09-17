Black Adam, Labrinth, Sonic Frontiers |PandaAncha.mx

At the cinema

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Watch the trailer for the sequel Between knives and secrets which premieres on Netflix this Saturday, September 10, a feature film directed by filmmaker Rian Johnson. In this new case, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to crack a mystery involving new suspects. The top-notch cast includes performances by Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

amsterdam

Check out the preview amsterdam, a romantic epic in which three friends are involved in a surprising mystery of American history. The David O. Russell-directed story opens in theaters on October 6.

Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile

This animated film tells the story of Josh, the young son of the Primm family, dealing with the challenges of adjusting to his new school in New York City. When he discovers a singing crocodile living in the attic of his new house who loves baths, caviar and good music, the two quickly become friends.

But when Lilo’s (Shawn Mendes) existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must team up with Lilo’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come together. from the most unexpected places.

Black Adam

This is the second trailer for the action adventure in which Dwayne Johnson takes on the role of Black Adam, the legendary sorcerer. We are one month away from the premiere of this great production from Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Seven Bucks/Flynn Company. Check the calendar of Warner films that are yet to be released.

On TV

Pennyworth – Season 3

Watch the trailer for the third season of Pennyworth, which reveals the title change for the DC television series. next season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler premieres October 6 on HBO Max.

the house of the dragon – Episode 4 preview

Do you want to know what will happen in the fourth episode of the house of the dragon this Sunday September 11? Then watch the trailer released by HBO Max to get an idea of ​​what’s coming in the next episode of the sequel to game of Thrones.

The Periphery: Connection to the Future

You have to see the preview The Periphery: Connection to the Futurea new Prime Video original series starring Chloë Grace Moretz that premieres on October 21 on the platform.

In music

Megan Thee Stallion – Ungrateful (feat. Key Glock)

The rapper originally from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion, shared the video clip of ungratefully his new collaboration with Key Glock, the rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. The audiovisual is directed by Colin Tilley, where the rapper attends a funeral while she drops the bars of this theme that emerges from Megan’s most recent record material, traumazine.

Björk – atopes

Björk shared the music clip for her latest song, atopesthe first single from Fossora, his tenth studio album to be released on September 30. The Finnish artist shows a vibrant imagery of the mushroom underworld, endowed with a colorful aesthetic accompanied by a sextet of clarinets and deep bass created by Gabber Modus Operandi DJ Kasimyn.

Labrinth- Kill For Your Love

British producer and singer-songwriter who became famous thanks to the HBO series euphoriaLabrinth, will release his next album on October 21: Ends & Begins. So she shared this frantic video clip of her song Kill For Your Lovewhich stars British actress Natalie Emmanuel, whom you’ll recognize from her performance as Missandei in the HBO series game of Thrones.

In video games

Forza Horizon 5 Vacation – Xbox travels: Mexico

An exciting tour awaits you, drive through some of the majestic territories of Mexico in ForzaHorizon 5. In the game incredible details of the temples of Ek Balam are revealed, you can launch a race along the beaches and even a soccer game in the stadium. Also, you can take a walk in the colorful city of Guanajuato or in the jungle.

steelrising

Watch the launch trailer for steelrisinga game developed by Spiders, developers of titles like Greedfall Y technomancer. It is an RPG game, a souls-like experience in which you fight the automatons of the king of Paris in 1789.

sonic frontiers

With this video you can broaden your general perspective of sonic frontiers, the new SEGA title set in the Starfall Islands with new challenges, mechanized enemies and ancient secrets. Sonic must speed up the race to unlock portals in Cyberspace and unleash new enhanced abilities.

In Technology

iPhone 14 Pro

Learn about the features of Apple’s new flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro has Dynamic Island, an interactive space that displays alerts, notifications and activities. On your always-on screen, the most important information is always in view.

The most amazing camera system in an iPhone yet has a new 48 MP wide-angle camera with a quad pixel sensor. It features a new 48MP ProRAW option for more control over photos, a new Action mode to capture video that looks like it was shot with a stabilizer. It has a new Cinema mode that records videos in 4K HDR at 24 fps. iPhone 14 Pro comes with the A16 Bionic chip, all-day battery life, and a new security feature you hopefully never need: Shock Detection.

AirPods Pro

The new AirPods Pro feature a redesign to deliver exceptional sound quality, including the next-generation Apple-designed H2 chip. With twice the Active Noise Cancellation and with the adaptive Ambience mode, which allows you to hear what is happening around you with less outside noise. Delivers personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking that immerses users in immersive sound. A single charge provides up to 6 hours of battery life. Its touch control at the bottom makes it easy to play and allows you to adjust the volume with just a swipe.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Another of Apple’s big announcements at its usual September event was the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with a new front camera for selfies that integrates autofocus, it also has Action mode for more stable videos, car crash detection and SOS emergency via satellite.

Apple Watch Ultra

Here you can see the main features of Apple’s new flagship smartwatch, the most robust the technology leader has ever designed, with high-precision dual-frequency GPS that elevates the experience. It has an ultra-resistant titanium case, an improved battery and many amazing features. Also check out the features of the Apple Watch 8 and SE.

In other corners of the Internet

Carlos III offers his first speech

Watch the first speech of King Charles III after the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England, the sovereign with the longest reign in British history, who died this Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Also, check out the tribute that Mexicans pay to the queen on the Internet through memes.

AT&T Mexico – eNovadoras

Learn more about AT&T Mexico’s eNovadoras program, where the 10 leading women in the technology-based entrepreneurship ecosystem received training to scale their companies. This initiative of ProMujer and the Entrepreneurship and Transformation Laboratory of the Tecnológico de Monterrey (ITESM) selected the 10 entrepreneurs and received 10 thousand dollars each to start their investment plans. Find out more about this expert mentoring program on topics related to technological projects.

The last full moon of September

Find out when you can see the last full moon of summer at its brightest, exactly 12 days before the fall equinox. It will be seen throughout Mexico without the need to use a telescope.