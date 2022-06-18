Black Adam, live action Pinocchio, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse… The cinema photos of the week!

Dwayne Johnson appears in Black Adam, Disney’s next live action, Pinocchio, offers a first poster, the sequel to Spider-Man New Generation is revealed… The cinema photos of the week!



1. Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo…

+ The pitch: Feature film adapted from DC Comics and dedicated to Black Adam, the enemy of Shazam.

This week, the new DC movie, black adam revealed a first poster. We see Dwayne Johnson in the costume of the famous evil version of the superhero Shazam. This feature film is expected in our dark rooms on October 19.

After Mulan and Cruella, Pinocchio will be the next live-action remake from Disney. Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt or Cynthia Erivo are in the cast of this live action whose release date has yet to be defined.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was unveiled through some visuals at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse will see Miles Morales return to face the most powerful villain they have ever faced. The film is due to be released in our cinemas on May 31, 2023.