Black Adam looms in the DC universe! Dwayne Johnson on the cover of Total Film

Dwayne Johnson officially presents his character A.D, Black Adam, in a brand new cover of the magazine Total Film!

The image, also posted by the same Johnson on Twitter, shows a Black Adam threatening.

The star of Red Notice (2021) and Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle (2017) shared a quote from the movie:

You’re right. Superheroes don’t kill bad people. But I do. – Black Adam The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing

This new image alludes to the strong and intense nature of the antihero A.D. It is understandable since the character has been imprisoned since Shazam Wizard for millennia. In the comics of the DC Comics, Black Adam it was on both sides: anti-hero and full-blown villain. Based on what we saw at DC FanDome 2020 of the film, it looks like the character DCEU from Dwayne Johnson it will be a mix of both.

The film includes members of the Justice Society of America, including the Hawkman’s Aldis Hodge, Cyclone’s Quintess Swindell, Atom Smasher of Noah Centineo and Doctor Fate’s Pierce Brosnan.

Black Adam will premiere in cinemas around the world on July 29, 2022.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it, not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.