Black Adam Movie Review: The Rock Deserved Better

In his vast filmography, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has drifted from cars, braved collapsing skyscrapers, pummeled Jason Statham, plunged bloodthirsty baboons into a bottomless canyon, outwitted domestic terrorists who would inflict damage a berry, punch Vin Diesel, fire a rocket launcher at a mutant wolf, battle earthquakes, strike missiles, skin a mythical lion, and revolt against a pyrokinetic Polynesian goddess bent on destroying human life. Seeing a film directed by Johnson is an implicit bargain that one will exchange money to see Johnson defy the laws of nature and logic and accomplish an impossible feat or three.

In his films, Johnson never dies, never loses, never gives up.

Thanks to his physique, tough-guy personality, and dependable charm, Johnson is as close to an actual superhero as any human on the planet. There is perhaps no actor more built for superheroes than Johnson. Still, there’s a fun little wrinkle in Johnson’s cinematic history: Despite starring in seemingly every big-budget action franchise to hit theaters, the man once known as “The Rock” has never been in a formal superhero movie.

Johnson was never in the same cinematic universe as Batman or Iron Man; he never encountered the Avengers or the Justice League. Johnson said he got studio calls, but nothing ever felt fair enough for him and the studios.

This all changes with the release of black adam this week, DC’s super-antihero flick that Johnson claims lasted 10 years. black adam will break Johnson’s non-super streak, and that’s a big part of what makes him special. Sadly, however, the things that make this frustrating superhero movie stand out are few.

The blame is not on Johnson or his co-stars, especially a very handsome Pierce Brosnan.

Rather, the problem is the choice of director Jaume Collet-Serra, screenwriters Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, and possibly Warner Bros. in general, to clutter Black Adam with so much unpaced plot. Johnson’s rise to superhero stardom should be as easy as watching Johnson hit some stuff; everything else should disappear.

black adamThe biggest weakness of is that it’s not largely about Black Adam

The most mystifying decision of black adam, a movie whose extensive marketing and multiple trailers suggest it’s about the anti-hero known as Black Adam, is that the movie spends a lot of time on characters who aren’t not Adam. Curiously, much of the film is about a woman named Adrianna (Sarah Shahi) and her son Amon (Bodhi Sabongui).

Adrianna is a resident of modern-day Kahndaq, a country that appears to be loosely in the DC Universe’s equivalent of the Middle East and is oppressed under mercenary rule. According to ancient Kahndaq mythology, Black Adam – or Teth-Adam, as he was called back then – was a slave who saved Kahndaq from falling into the hands of a terrible king. This king amassed the power of demons through a crown made of a magical material called Eternium. Eternium is the only substance that hurts Adam, which seems important – as important as kryptonite, you’d think – but really isn’t treated as such.

After their battle, this magical crown is all that remains.

Adrianna, despite being well aware of the myth and the impending danger of this magical object, seeks to obtain the demon’s headgear for… I’m not sure because the movie doesn’t do a great job of explaining what its plans . To prevent it from falling into the wrong hands?

More on that in a minute, because Adrianna and Amon aren’t the only non-Adam characters we spend a lot of time with. The film also introduces the Justice Society, not to be confused with the DCEU’s Justice. League.





The Justice Society is an international group of superheroes led by Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who enlist rookies Red Tornado (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) to face the new danger. The band is also a DC staple that’s been around since the 1940s but never got much attention (if you look it up on Wikipedia, it’s probably a blue link; it exists, but you haven’t click on it).

The Justice Society is immersed in black adam without introduction, without prior appearances. Initially, this all feels like joining an ongoing round of Double Dutch. Still, the actors playing the members of the Justice Society do their best, even though we don’t know exactly who the heroes they play are.

Wait, isn’t this movie called black adam?

Brosnan, draped in baroque robes laced with gold, brings a dignified elegance to the magician he plays. Hodge is charismatic, transcending an inherently awkward character — I mean, his mask has a beak. Swindell and Centineo have friendly, easygoing chemistry.

If this was a film about the Justice Society, it strength be a fun time. But ultimately, the movie uses all of those moving parts to tie itself together. And wait, isn’t this movie called black adam? And isn’t that the star of The Freaking Rock?

Black Adam works best when he leans on his star

We meet Black Adam during Adrianna’s treasure-finding adventure, after she accidentally leads a warlord and his henchmen to the magic crown (great job). Unbeknownst to Adrianna or the people trying to kill her, the Demon Circle also marks Black Adam’s grave. In a final attempt to save herself, she recites a magical incantation, accidentally freeing him. And wow, that’s violent.

Adam vaporizes, maims, and blasts men one by one via lightning, super speed, super strength — or sometimes all three at once. At one point, he shoves a grenade into someone’s mouth. Usually, superheroes aren’t allowed to kill people, but Adam has absolutely no qualms about going on a stylish killing spree. This no-nonsense killer has a heart though, as he takes it upon himself to protect Adrianna and her son.

It’s also this deathapalooza that catches the attention of the Justice Society – who fight first against, then alongside, Black Adam, in all his former glory.

Waking up a superhuman who’s been asleep for 5,000 years and teaching him about the modern world is probably the movie’s best gimmick and Johnson’s best use. Adam is extremely barbaric, but that’s largely because he lived in a world of kill or be killed. To Adam, it is baffling that Adrianna has not yet taught Amon how to do violence properly, and he sincerely demands to know who will teach the boy said violence correctly. His dedication to hurting people is played for laughs; Adam doesn’t understand how modern society works, and we can all agree that no good person will teach a child violence. There is, however, an element of irony: Warner Bros. spent a lot of time promising us black adamthe film, is going to be more violent (the film would have initially had an R rating) and metal (one of black adamThe poster slogans are “power born from rage”) than other superhero movies.

Johnson started out in WWE, and that mode of entertainment, like comic books, loves melodrama, drama, and battles between good and evil. It only makes sense that someone raised in professional wrestling would get what superheroes and villains rock.

Director Collett-Sera likes to flank Adam’s violence with Johnson’s brand of lunky comedy, at the crossroads of himbo and protective father. Adam is a man out of time; he doesn’t understand TV or guns (he calls them “weak magic”), and it’s fun to watch him try to figure out a 5,000-year-old world without him. He doesn’t know what a superhero catchphrase is or why it might be beneficial to keep a prisoner or two alive. He quickly learns that if you don’t kill all of your enemy’s henchmen, you can grill them for information or even send them back to their bosses with a concise message.

While the film has its moments – when it tells how violence has a place in our world; when he shows how funny and charming Johnson can be – he’s perpetually busy throwing something else our way, primarily Adrianna and Amon’s demonic artifact hijackings.





The film leaves a lot of questions open: what’s the point of freeing Kahndaq if an evil force unleashes hell on Earth and there’s no Kahndaq left? Why didn’t the Justice Society bring in heavier hitters if they were facing a divine threat? Why is this apocalypse wreath stuffed in a child’s backpack? Why am I watching a movie about all those bad decisions, including Adrianna telling everyone who will listen that she won’t give up the demon crown and multiple scenes of Amon on a skateboard sputtering from a across a hallway? Why doesn’t this movie talk about how awesome Black Adam is?

The way this movie is constructed makes it sound like someone thought Black Adam would be too esoteric or, oddly enough, that Johnson isn’t a standalone star enough to deliver the goods. Despite what the film’s massive marketing push suggests, the director and writers don’t seem all that interested in creating a superhero unlike any we’ve seen before. Instead, it’s a blitz of a lot of stuff we’ve seen before and a mountain of fluff that’s unconvincing – too bad because, for the first time in a long time, Johnson looks set to give us a movie of superhero which is way more than we bargained for.