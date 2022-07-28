Black Adam: Noah Centineo, actor of Atom Smasher, talks about possible spin-offs

While the DC Extended Universe has had its fair share of ups and downs in its recent projects, the superhero franchise continues to march into the future with titles that sound pretty promising. Comic-Con 2022, held in the city of San Diego, California, brought important updates for all fans of superhero movies and television, and although Marvel Studios left the audience speechless with its multiple announcements, Warner Bros. and DC Films were not far behind, as they revealed the spectacular trailers for Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Black Adam It’s been one of the DCEU projects that has intrigued fans the most since it was announced, and fan excitement was heightened when Dwayne Johnson confirmed he would play the villain a couple of years ago. In addition to introducing The rock As an antagonist, the film could pave the way for many other spin-off projects, raising expectations.

Dwayne JohnsonNoah Centineo and various cast members were present at the panel for Black Adam at Comic-Con to promote the new movie. Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before – 95%), actor who will play Atom Smasher in the film, assured during the panel that he is open to any possibility of bringing his character back to life.

Yes ok Black Adam will tell the protagonist’s origin story, he won’t be the only major DC character to enter the DCEU in this new title, so it would be quite logical for the studio to consider exploring Atom Smasher and other prominent characters in future spin-offs. During the big presentation at Comic-Con, ScreenRant he asked Centineo about the potential for spin-offs after Black Adam. The actor was completely open to reprising the character in the future for many reasons. Centineo said the following:

If you want them, you will have them. I am open to it. I know we are all super open. And you know what? It’s not just because the story and the characters are so much fun, it’s because we all had a great time making this movie. I couldn’t have felt luckier and happier. It is almost always a very good time, fun and you learn a lot. But this was like a family. I feel very blessed.

Although some time ago, the idea of ​​spin-offs in the DCEU was not common, the studio has been reorganizing its projects after the massive success of Peacemaker – 86%, spin-off of The Suicide Squad – 91%, directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena for HBO Max. Also, Gunn is also currently developing an Amanda Waller series for the streaming service with Viola Davis, who we will next see on Black Adam.

After the arrival of Black Adam to cinemas in October 2022, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will not take long to make its debut, as it has a premiere scheduled for December of the same year. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and has a screenplay written by Henry Gayden Y Chris Morgan. It stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer Grazer as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Shazam, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. This sequel follows the Shazam family facing off against the daughters of Atlas and involves the weakening of the barrier between the earthly and magical worlds.

