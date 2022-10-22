‘Black Adam’: Noah Centineo Wants a Crossover With Ryan Reynolds – CINEMABLEND

The actor who plays Atom Smasher in the new superhero movie ‘Black Adam’ wants Ryan Reynolds to join the DC Extended Universe.

Much of the talk about the new Dwayne Johnson movie, Black Adam (which you can already enjoy in the Cinépolis and Cinemex theaters), has focused in the new superheroes that he presents as a result of the appearance of the Justice Societyor that it will potentially reintroduce into the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

Actor Noah Centineo, who plays Atom Smasher in the Jaume Collet-Serra film, recently stated in an interview with CinePOP that he wants Ryan Reynolds to join the franchise as Hal Jordan. In case his character got a solo movie “I want Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern; he is the best “said the actor.

Reynolds appeared as Green Lantern in 2011, in the film by Martin Campbell, director of Casino Royale. Back then, along with Reynolds, Blake Lively also appeared as Carol Ferris, Peter Sarsgaard as Hector Hammond, Angela Bassett as Dr. Waller, and Mark Strong as the villainous Sinestro.

The specialized critic emphasized the irregularities in the script and destroyed the use of visual effects. Reynolds himself, who is much more attached to his Marvel character today after playing him in dead pool, Dead Pool 2 and a third part to comehas constantly mocked the ring of power superhero project.



Warner Bros.



Like most members of the Justice Society, Albert “Al” Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, has a connection to the Golden Age of superheroes. His godfather is Al Pratt, the Golden Age version of the size-shifting superhero known as the Atom. Like Pratt, Rothstein has the ability to grow up to 20 meters.

As he grows, his strength and durability increase to colossal levels. But his powers come from the evil side of the family, specifically his grandfather, who was once the supervillain known as Cyclotron..



Warner Bros.



Atom Smasher has a unique connection to Black Adam. In fact, he may be one of the few people the antihero can call “friend.”. Despite the doubts and ups and downs in their friendship, the two bonded out of frustration with the Justice Society’s moral code.

According to the links and events narrated in the comics, the version of Green Lantern that could connect with Atom Smasher is that of Alan Scott, who predates Hal Jordan for 19 years or so, since the character was created in 1940 and appeared in the first Green Lantern comic, but then was not used for twelve years, with a new one with Hal Jordan.

In another statement, when asked what other superhero he would like to recruit for the Justice Society, Centineo replied that he would like to see Rorschach again. Watchmen (of Alan Moore) join the team. Although the Watchmen characters were briefly introduced into the core canon of the DC Universe, they are generally recognized as part of a separate universe.