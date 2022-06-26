Black Adam: Release date, story … We take stock of the DC film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The DC Extended Universe is seeing a new movie added to its timeline. Incarnated by Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, Black Adam arrives in our cinemas with the intention of bringing a certain vision of justice. Release date, casting story… JV’s editorial staff takes stock of the Black Adam film.

Summary What is the release date of the movie Black Adam?

How to see the movie Black Adam in France?

Who is Black Adam?

How does the Black Adam movie fit into the DC Exented Universe?

What is the synopsis of the movie Black Adam?

Who are the creatives behind Black Adam?

What is the cast of the movie Black Adam?

Do you want to know more?

The shooting of Black Adam did not start until 2021. Victim of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shooting of the film was completely stopped and the recovery was very complicated, because the demand from special effects companies was colossal, thus creating a traffic jam at the level of Hollywood productions. Initially scheduled for July 17, 2022, Black Adam will finally be released in French cinemas on October 19, 2022.

As said before, Black Adam will be available in France from October 19, 2022 At the movie theater. For all streaming fans, it will take 17 months before the feature film lands on an SVOD platform, probably HBO Max, due to the media chronology set up in France. Simply put, the media timeline is a set of rules regulating the order and time frame in which a film production can be released after its release on the big screen across different mediums (DVD, Blu-ray, TV, VOD, SVOD ).

Who is Black Adam?

Created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck, Black Adam is a DC Comics character and an evil alternate to the superhero Shazam. Over time, the character evolves, going from being a villain to being an anti-hero. Teth-Adam is a human who received powers from six Egyptian Gods: Shou, Heru, Amon, Zehuti, Aten and Mehen in order to protect planet Earth. These were bestowed on him by the wizard Shazam. After Black Adam uses his powers for personal gain, the wizard decides to take them back from him and seals him in an amulet deep in the tomb of Ramses II.

Black Adam is the eleventh film in the DC Cinematic Universe (or DCEU for DC Extended Universe) and a spinoff of Shazam! The origin of the character takes place 5000 years in the past long before the advent of our modern civilization. The events that take place after the release of Black Adam should take place after the events of the first Shazam! released in 2019.

What is the synopsis of the movie Black Adam?

Almost 5000 years after gaining the powers of the almighty Egyptian gods; then being imprisoned for his misdeeds, the tenebrous Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb with the firm intention of taking revenge on Shazam. The DC anti-hero played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is determined to bring his own justice to all corners of the world. The Justice Society of America (or JSA), composed of Hawkman, Cyclone, Atom Smasher and Dr. Fate should oppose the actions of Teth-Adam aka Black Adam.

Who are the creatives behind Black Adam?

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, Orphan, The Shallows). When writing the script, we find Sohrab Noshirvani (named guilty), Adam Sztykiel (Rampage) and Rory Haines (named guilty). They will be supported by Lawrence Sher (Joker) who is in charge of the photographic direction. Like all DC movies, Warner Bros. will take care of the distribution. John Lee (Inception, Tenet) and Michael L. Sale (Skyscraper, Red Notice) are both responsible for editing the film. Rich Delia (Scream) is given the casting direction.

What is the cast of the movie Black Adam?

The Black Adam movie boasts a top-notch cast with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson headlining as protagonist Teth-Adam aka Black Adam. He is joined by Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Sarah Shahi in the role (Isis), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and finally Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). The latter notably interpreted James Bond between 1995 and 2002 in 4 films: Goldeneye, Tomorrow never dies, The world is not enough and Die another day.

Do you want to know more?

Shazam! The Fury of the Gods (Shazam! 2) hits the big screen just two months after Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

