news culture Black Adam: Release date, story … We take stock of the new DC film with The Rock

Black Adam unveiled a new trailer during Comic-Con 2022, presented by Dwayne Johnson himself. This is an opportunity to recap everything there is to know about this new DC film.

Summary What is the release date of Black Adam?

How to see Black Adam in France?

How does Black Adam fit into the DC Extended Universe?

What is the synopsis of Black Adam?

Who is the director of Black Adam?

What is the cast of Black Adam?

The film Black Adam is scheduled for October 19 at the cinema, in French cinemas. After waiting nearly 10 years and several postponements due to Covid-19, the project launched by Dwayne Johnson himself will finally see the light of day. The actor and ex-wrestler seems to have a deep respect for the source material:

I promised myself that I wouldn’t sit on it until we shot the scene in which Black Adam wins the privilege of sitting on it. In the meantime, I contented myself with putting my butt on the steps and doing my homework. – Dwayne Johnson.

Black Adam will of course be available in cinemas from October 19, 2022. As a reminder, Black Adam is a DC Comics character created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck as an evil version of the superhero Shazam. In ancient Egypt, the wizard Shazam wishes to protect the Earth from evil forces. This is why he offers Teth-Adam the powers of six Egyptian gods: Swow, Heru, HASmy, Zstupefied, HAStone and Meh. He enters the service of Prince Khufu, before the latter dies. Adam, deeply affected by this loss, decides to use his powers to satisfy his own ends. In response to this, Shazam decides to encase him in an amulet and bury him in Ramses II’s tomb. Centuries later, CC and Marilyn Batson discover the amulet. Their associate Theo Adam assassinates them and monopolizes the latter before acquiring her powers and the memory of Black Adam.

We’ll warn you right now, the SnyderVerse is definitely dead, as DC Creative Director Jim Lee assured us. What Zack Snyder tried to build came crashing down after the Justice League movie. Since, the DC Extended Universe is trying to reinvent itself with productions independent of each other. So exit Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg and Ezra Miller’s Flash. The film seems rather to take the direction of The Suicide Squad, The Batman or Joker by emancipating itself from the universe made in Snyder even if it is technically part of it.

Here is the official synopsis of Black Adam:

Nearly 5,000 years after being gifted with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to bring his unique form of justice to the modern world.

The film will introduce a new team of superheroes: the Justice Society of America, well known in the comics. It will consist of Doctor Fate, Cyclone, Atom Smasher and Hawkman.

Who is the director of Black Adam?

This is the Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra who is in charge of the realization of the film Black Adam. He has already worked with Dwayne Johnson in 2021 for the film Jungle Cruise. There are other action films in his filmography, such as The Passenger released in 2017. But he is best known for his horror films. His first film, released in 2005, was a remake of 1953’s House of Wax. He continued with Esther, his feature film released in 2009, which was a box office success.

What is the cast of Black Adam?

At the casting we find the incredible Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the famous former American wrestler. After having reconverted as an actor, he had the opportunity to play in many films, 42 in total including Black Adam. Seeing him play is a pleasure in every film (in all objectivity, of course). At his side we find Pierce Brosnan in the role of Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell who embodies Cyclone, Noah Centineo for Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge in Hawkman.