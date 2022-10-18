Black Adam: Release date, Superman, DC… All about the film with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

On the occasion of the imminent release of Black Adam in the cinema, the JV editorial staff offers you an update on The Rock’s new film in which he embodies one of the most important figures in the DC Comics pantheon. Involvement in the DCEU, rumors around Superman… We come back to everything you need to know!

black adam will be released on October 19 in theaters in France. In production since 2017, this is a highly anticipated project for two reasons. First, as its name suggests, the film features one of the most beloved characters in the DC Comics universe for its complexity: Black Adam. Then, to offer a feature film that lived up to expectations, Warner Bros, which owns the rights to this stable, decided to go all out by choosing a superstar capable of playing the character: Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock. While the project was announced for a while, it was the subject of a long radio silence, before the film passed the second in 2019.

To see black adamit will be necessary to go to theaters in France. No simultaneous release is planned on any SVOD platform. On the other hand, in terms of a potential broadcast on one of these platforms, this is where things get complicated. Until then, DCEU films were broadcast on HBO Max, a platform that has never been available to us and no longer exists anyway. Right now, all of this content has been ported to Discovery+ which will house the entire Warner Bros. catalog. As for France, it is impossible for the moment to know where black adam could land since recently all DC Comics movies disappeared from Netflix. In any case, it will be necessary to wait 17 months for the feature film to be available because in France, this is the time it takes for content screened in cinemas to wait 17 months before landing. on an SVOD platform.

In black adam, we follow the adventures of a slave named Teth Adam, played Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who lives in ancient Kahndaq. One day, the latter is entrusted with the superpowers of the gods and uses them to get revenge. Unfortunately, he ends up arrested and locked up for his actions. Ultimately, Adam is freed five millennia later, determined to bring his own very dark conception of justice to the world. As he imposes his law, Black Adam meets a band of modern heroes determined to stop him. named the Justice Society of America. Among its members, we find Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), but above all Doctor Fate who is played by Pierce Brosnan, who we know for James Bond and for Mama Mia!.

Behind black adam, we find Jaume Collet-Serra, a Spanish director who we know for a very different register of films. In 2009, he began his notoriety in the eyes of the general public with Esther, a rather popular horror feature that got a sequel this year. Later, he continues with Nonstop in 2014, an action film with Liam Neeson which somehow reminds Taken, but this time with the particularity that all the action takes place within an airplane. Finally, more recently, the Spanish director is best known for Jungle Cruisea film inspired by the attraction of the same name at Disneyland and in which we find Emily Blunt and especially Dwayne Johnson who precisely embodies the main role in black adam.

In the cast of black adam, it is Dwayne Johnson who occupies the main role, a former wrestler turned particularly popular actor who is known today as The Rock. To give him the answer, we find different heroes who are part of the Justice Society of America in which we find especially Pierce Brosnan, whom we know well for James Bond, Mamma Mia! Where Miss Doubtfire, in Doctor Fate. Beyond that, Aldis Hodge, seen in City on a Hillportrays Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom SmasherQuintessa Swindell in Cyclone or Marwan Kenazri as King Ahk-Ton.

black adam is the eleventh film of the DCEU, the DC Comics Extended Universe, which we had not seen since the summer of 2021 with the The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. By belonging to this universe, a certain particularly tough rumor circulates around the feature film. In post-credits scene, we would see Black Adam facing Superman, played by Henry Cavill as in man of steel and Justice League, which would confirm that the actor would be back in this iconic role. What teaser a dantesque confrontation, with perhaps a new film featuring the man from Krypton.