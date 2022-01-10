Black Adam, revealed one of the villains of the film. And it is among the most famous of the DCEU! [FOTO]

Big news for one of the most anticipated DCEU films of the next period: the Black Adam by Dwayne Johnson will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022 and after the first official clip shown at DC Fandome now from the merchandise connected to the film it emerges who should be one of the villain.

To anticipate it is the new line of toys of the famous McFarlane Toys: although therefore it is not an official confirmation from the production of the film, as we know the presence of a given character in the merchandise is often indicative of his appearance in the film. Ask to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for confirmations. In the DC Comics film dedicated to the anti-hero created in 1940 by Sheldon Mayer and Gardner Fox, according to this information, it should also appear Sabbac.

In the circulated list (which you can see HERE) in addition to some versions of Black Adam and other members of the Justice Society of America – Atom Smasher, Dr. Fate, Hawkman And Cyclone – in fact, there is also a mega-figure of Sabbac: originally introduced in Captain Marvel Jr. # 4 from 1943 (not the Marvel character played by Brie Larson), has powers similar to those of the family of Shazam, but in this case the transformation leads him to become a demonic entity. Just like for the hero played by Zachary Levi, his name is an acronym, formed in this case by six demonic beings: Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, Createis.

As reported by CBR, in recent times the villain has been slightly changed: instead of demons, now Sabbac takes power from the seven deadly sins of men and in this version appears as a gigantic creature in the service of Black Adam. Which of the two variants will appear in the Jaume Collet-Serra, it is all to see.

What do you think? You would be happy to see Sabbac in Black Adam? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has already challenged a Superman and has no doubts as to which of the two DCEU characters would win the fight.

In addition to Black Adam, they will also debut in the DCEU Hawkman, interpreted by Aldis Hodge; Dr. Fate, to which he lends his face Pierce Brosnan; Cyclone, role entrusted to Quintess Swindell And Atom Smasher, character of Noah Centineo.

Photo: DC Comics

Source: CBR

