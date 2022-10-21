‘Black Adam’ reveals the future of DC in its post-credits scene

Black Adam, in all its peculiar epic air mixed with violent action, is a difficult production to classify among DC movies. Especially since this hero’s journey with a complicated backstory origin story is the backdrop for something larger. A point that is made clear in his post-credits scene. Perhaps the most memorable, necessary and significant for DC since the first films of its franchise on the big screen.

The sequence is also a tribute to a large part of the fans of the heroes brought to the big screen by Warner. There is an evident intention to restructure the spaces of the superhero saga and the first step has just been taken. One that carries the promise that, from now on, the study will change its meaning, form and formula to narrate its most important sagas.

Black Adam shows a change in the DC Extended Universe

The short scene occurs after the mid-credits. In it, you can see the city of Kahndaq, still with traces of the destruction of the events narrated in the film. The camera follows a drone as it flies to where Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is standing.

The artifact floats in front of him and projects an image. Is about Amada Waller (Viola Davis), who, during the film, tried to contain a metahuman threat, though without quite succeeding. On this occasion he acknowledges his inability to do so. Furthermore, he adds, in a sort of acknowledgment of Black Adam’s power, that the antihero “has his attention.”

Black Adam, however, seems unimpressed by either Waller’s words or his complacency. Instead, he listens impassively as the figurehead of Task Force X explains that Kahndaq will be his cell from now on. That if he sets foot outside the city limits, he will be “forcibly detained.” Black Adam doesn’t seem particularly concerned about the official’s threat and reminds him that “there is no one on this planet” who can stop him.

The surprising appearance of the post-credits scene

Waller is undeterred, announcing that he will have to call in a few favors from “several friends who are not of this world” to contain the threat, if any. It is a whole declaration of intent that does not go unnoticed by Black Adam. The latter ends up blowing up the drone and remains standing, undaunted by the suggestion of a hero capable of standing up to him. It is then that a figure emerges from the dust of the recent explosion. Is about Superman (played by Henry Cavill)who walks towards Black Adam with a calm and almost friendly attitude.

“It’s been a while since someone made the world so nervous,” he says then. Which, of course, is a concrete ad. The Last Son of Krypton returns to the DC Extended Cinematic Universe and does so in the same guise as Man of Steel. In other words, with the blue suit and the red symbol on the chest. To reinforce the surprising presence of the superhero, the unmistakable notes of the John Williams theme that have accompanied the character since 1978 can be heard.

Finally, he approaches the latest member of the Warner saga in a relaxed attitude. “Black Adam, we must talk.” The antihero turned protector of Kahndaq smiles without flinching, but neither is he angry at the visitor’s presence. A whole sample of his evolution throughout the argument that has just ended.

The return of Superman to DC

During this week, The Hollywood Reporter published an extensive report in which he reported on Cavill’s return as Superman to DC. So that the post-credits scene Black Adam seems to be the definitive confirmation of the information. Although the hero of Metropolis has never been entirely excluded from the publisher’s film franchise, the question of whether Cavill would return was a recurring one.

The extra sequence of Black Adam closes a long irregular cycle in the film franchise. With the news of a virtual sequel to man of steel, in addition to new stories about Batman and Wonder Woman, DC is going through an amazing comeback. One that begins, oddly enough, with the solo movie of one of his classic villains. A singular step but of considerable symbolic value for Superman’s long journey in the last decade.