Black Adam: some intense backstage photos with Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson recently met Total Film to shed light on his role as a magical antihero, Black Adam, and it seems like this character was always meant to come to life on screen.

“There was always something unique, different about Black Adam. He was a villain, an antihero, depending on your interpretation of what a villain is – explains the actor – I loved the idea that his pain and anger stem from the loss and he was fueled by oppression. And at one point, he refused to be held. If you hurt him, his family or his people, then you will die. It’s that simple.”

Here are the images from Total Film:

“There was always something unique about #BlackAdam“- we spoke to the @TheRock about @BlackAdamMovie for the new issue. Plus, check out three exclusive new images from the set of next year’s massive DC movie https://t.co/VnOxLerrYc pic.twitter.com/lrxXdXGHRz – Total Film (@totalfilm) December 7, 2021

Everything we know about Black Adam

The full cast of Black Adam, Besides Dwayne Johnson in the role of the anti-hero of the title, it also counts Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindell (Cyclone), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman) e Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate). Together with them there will also be Sarah Shahi, who will play Isis, and Marwan Kenzari, who will instead be the main antagonist (although the character has not yet been revealed).

Black Adam, which will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (already behind Jungle Cruise, always with Johnson), he had to face many problems during his troubled development. Furthermore, the Coronavirus pandemic has further complicated things and forced the production of the film to the umpteenth postponement. The film’s release in US theaters is set for July 29, 2022.

The original Warner Bros. project on Shazam! had foreseen the epic clash between the superhero and his nemesis, Black Adam, a solution excluded from the script to devote more attention to the protagonist and his origin story. Apparently, the film on Black Adam it should be inspired by the works of Geoff Johns of the early 2000s.