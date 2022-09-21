Black Adam: Superman is finally back... against Dwayne Johnson?

It’s a rumor that has been going on for quite a while now and which has just taken on yet another dimension: Superman (and the one played by Henry Cavill) would make his big comeback in the DCU on the occasion of the film Black Adam.

But you’re not there, but where are you?

While Superman is one of the most cult superheroes in pop-culture history, it’s unclear what Warner Bros’ plans are for him. The last time Henry Cavill played the character was in 2017 (!) in Justice League, with the success that we know of. So yes, the film came out well in its Snyder Cut version in 2021, but the British actor has not yet made any new appearances in the other DCU feature films.

The worst thing is that Superman showed up in Shazam and even the Peacemaker series… but he remained hidden in the shadows or from behind, then played by other actors and not by Henry Cavill. Nevertheless, rumors claim that the shot could be corrected in Black Adam.

The tussle of the century

The information (to be taken with a grain of salt, as always) comes to us from KC Walsh, a well-known insider on the web, who has just posted a photo obviously taken at the cinema or during a screening of the film Black Adam. In description, the following dialog:

There’s no one on this planet who can stop me – That’s good, I’m not from this planet…

Obviously, hard not to think of Superman who could well give him the line in this potentially stolen scene. We recall that the rumor has been running for some time now: last July, Dwayne Johnson (the interpreter of Black Adam) was already retweeting a photo of a user, mixing the torsos and emblems of Superman and Black Adam. Suffice to say that today’s rumor has just added fuel to the fire.

Black Adam will be released in cinemas on October 21, 2022 in France.