Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2… Warner unveils images of its blockbusters





The CinemaCon show, the high mass of American exhibitors, continues in Las Vegas. After the announcements from Sony Pictures, it’s the turn of Warner Bros. to advance his pawns. In addition to announcing a The Batman 2the studios have taken stock and show new images of their blockbusters are in the cards.

The Flash, Black Adam and Co.

The coming months promise to be busy for Warner: black adam with Dwayne Johnson will arrive in the second half of 2022, Shazam! : Fury of the Gods which will arrive in December 2022, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for March 2023, without forgetting The Flashexpected in June 2023.

While waiting to discover these films on the big screen, the Cinema Major is taking advantage of the show to promote itself and communicate around the various projects. Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, made the trip to present his first superhero film. He explains that his film black adam brought something different : “ we are positioned to create something different […] the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change “.

An excerpt from the movie The Flash with the Batman of Michael Keaton in the flesh was also broadcast, something to appeal to fans of Tim Burton’s version. Our colleagues from Deadline reports, moreover, that the extract in question also reveals a young Superman and even the famous motorcycle of the trilogy The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.

The cast members ofShazam was present on stage to reveal some images of the film. A sequence showing wonder woman and Shazam togetherenjoying a romantic dinner in the French capital, was notably shared.

James Wan, director of Aquaman 2 was also part of the party. He explained that his film “move to a higher level”with “different realms and intense new characters” .

As a reminder, the official movie synopsis is the next : “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The film will follow Aquaman and his half-brother Orm who, reluctantly, will team up to face Black Manta and his army”.

Finally, in a slightly different register, Warner also presented one of the most intriguing films to come:Barbiewith Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. A first photo of the actress made up as a “doll” was shared for the occasion:

