Black Adam, The Rock in the first clip of the DC movie. VIDEO

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed during the DC FanDome, some scenes from the film Black Adam, revealing to the world the look and powers of the well-known character from the DC universe.

After a long wait it is finally possible to take a first look at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role of Black Adam. The actor and former wrestler revealed himself to the world as the new protagonist of the home cinecomic A.D showing himself to fans that, during the DC FanDome, were able to preview some scenes from the Jaume Collet-Serra.

deepening



Black Adam, new photo from the film set Within the presentation, another short clip where Pierce Brosnan (who plays Dr Fate) spoke briefly about Black Adam and how the film will be something never made before; then introducing the key characters, including of course The Rock, to whom the Warner has been working for some time. It seems that from the first indiscretions, the feature film has reached its post-production phase, finally being able to reveal to the world some scenes where the protagonist shows himself to the public, proving his superpowers. Among the other protagonists, in addition to Dwayne Johnson, we will also see: Aldis Hodge in the role of Hawkman; Noah Centineo as Atom Smaher; Quintess Swindell in the role of Cyclope and, as already mentioned, Pierce Brosnan in those of Doctor Fate. There is still no confirmation, however, for the role he plays Marwan Kenzari.







@Warner Bros

Black Adam, the movie that will change the DC universe forever deepening



The best films to see in October 2021. PHOTOS From what The Rock revealed at the DC FanDom, the entire DC universe will radically change with Black Adam. We are talking about an unprecedented cinematic event that will completely overturn what has been done so far in the world of cinecomics. From the first trailer it is possible to see the famous protagonist of the comics at work who for a few seconds shows the world his incredible abilities; but what really amazes are the descriptions of the protagonists of the film that define it as “something never seen” and as the film with “the most incredible action scenes ever shot”. All more than tempting prospects, especially for DC fans who have often been dissatisfied with the films made on the lives of their favorite characters, which always seem to be a notch below the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As already mentioned, the film has entered the post-production phase and according to the first shared trailer it should arrive in cinemas on July 29, 2022, even if it is not specified whether there will be a global distribution immediately or not.

Black Adam, a long and troubled genesis As with other DC products, Black Adam’s birth and development has been quite long and troubled. In fact, from the beginning there was a bit of uncertainty about it but, as The Rock himself confirmed, once the right director was found and the main characters “gathered”, the film went ahead at its best, concluding the resumed within three months, from April to July 2021. Of course, even the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP) did not play in favor of the film, but everyone from the actors to the director said they were more than satisfied with the work done, aware that they have a great responsibility towards the fans all over the world. At the moment, there are no other indications in this regard but, probably, new trailers and new images of the film will be released in the coming months that will help us better understand Black Adam and its development. For now, the appointment is set for 29 July 2022 and until then, all that remains is to wait anxiously.