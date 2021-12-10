News

Black Adam, The Rock is about the beginning of the film

Comicbook has relaunched the statements made by the actor to Total Magazine: “You understand who this man is, his power and his unstoppable being”

In the last months Dwayne Douglas Johnson, this is the name in the registry office, has updated the public about the new film that will see him involved in the leading role. A little while ago the magazine Comicbook reported the statements made by the US actor during an interview with Total Magazine.

The Rock, the statements

Black Adam, The Rock in the first clip of the DC movie. VIDEO

The Rock is ready to thrill the audience. The artist, class 1972, spoke of the opening scene that will see an entire army trying to face him: “Understand who this man is, his power and his unstoppable being.”

In addition, Dwayne Johnson also spoke of the great work done to meet the expectations of the public: “We have to be sure of respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not allow creativity to be destroyed. We can do anything if we put the public first ”.

The Rock, the shot from the film set

Black Adam, new photo from the film set

A few months ago the actor posted a shot directly from the film set on his Instagram profile which he boasts more than two hundred and eighty million followers.

The Rock said: “On set. Black Adam. This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the sheer massive scale and scale of our film. You also see some of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of the Black Adam costume (this is not your classic DC or Marvel muscle-stuffed costume). “

Black Adam, The Rock releases a backstage shot

Subsequently, Dwayne Johnson added: “And in the end you see the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill enemies. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing“.

