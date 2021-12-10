Black Adam, The Rock is about the beginning of the film

Comicbook has relaunched the statements made by the actor to Total Magazine: “You understand who this man is, his power and his unstoppable being”

In the last months Dwayne Douglas Johnson , this is the name in the registry office, has updated the public about the new film that will see him involved in the leading role. A little while ago the magazine Comicbook reported the statements made by the US actor during an interview with Total Magazine.

The Rock, the statements

The Rock is ready to thrill the audience. The artist, class 1972, spoke of the opening scene that will see an entire army trying to face him: “Understand who this man is, his power and his unstoppable being.”

In addition, Dwayne Johnson also spoke of the great work done to meet the expectations of the public: “We have to be sure of respect tradition and mythology, but let’s not allow creativity to be destroyed. We can do anything if we put the public first ”.