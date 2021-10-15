Black Adam, The Rock shares the first page of the script

A quote from Johnny Cash on the first page of the screenplay of the expected Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson

Three weeks before the shooting of the film. A few hours ago The Rock updated the public on the progress of the work for the expected Black Adam who will see at the direction Jaume Collet-Serra , signed by Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

The Rock, the video on Instagram

deepening





Dwayne Johnson donated a car to the man who helped him as a child

The actor, class 1972, was enthusiastic about the imminent opening of the set which will see him take on the role of one of the absolute protagonists of the world of comics. Dwayne Douglas Johnson, this is the name in the registry office, showed the first page of the script pending filming that will start in three weeks, after the postponement due to the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) that has drastically revolutionized the world of entertainment.

The Rock (PHOTO) shared a video on the profile Instagram that matters over two hundred twenty five million followers who follow his life every day.