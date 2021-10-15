Black Adam, The Rock shares the first page of the script

A quote from Johnny Cash on the first page of the screenplay of the expected Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson
Three weeks before the shooting of the film. A few hours ago The Rock updated the public on the progress of the work for the expected Black Adam who will see at the direction Jaume Collet-Serra, signed by Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.
The Rock, the video on Instagram
The actor, class 1972, was enthusiastic about the imminent opening of the set which will see him take on the role of one of the absolute protagonists of the world of comics. Dwayne Douglas Johnson, this is the name in the registry office, showed the first page of the script pending filming that will start in three weeks, after the postponement due to the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) that has drastically revolutionized the world of entertainment.
The Rock (PHOTO) shared a video on the profile Instagram that matters over two hundred twenty five million followers who follow his life every day.
In the course of the movie The Rock told the desire to make a film capable of entertaining the public. Later, the actor unveiled the first page of the script bearing a quote from the iconic song Man In Black from Johnny Cash, this is the text: “Well, I’d love to wear a rainbow every day / And tell the world that everything’s okay / But I’ll try to carry off a little darkness on my back / Till things are brighter … I’m the Man In Black“.
The post immediately received numerous acclaim from the public so much so that it currently counts more than 670,000 likes and over five and a half million views.