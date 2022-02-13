Black Adam: Total Film cover shows Dwayne Johnson in costume

Total Film featured Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, showing the character in costume.

After showing an image of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Total Film also revealed the cover featuring the costumed superhero played by The Rock. In the photo we can see the interpreter in the role of Black Adam with the black costume.

Here is the Total Film cover showing Dwayne Johnson in the Black Adam costume.

Producer Hiram Garcia assured that Dwayne Johnson “is perfect in this role, and then seeing him in the Justice Society of America alongside Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo is pinching shit.”

Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam will be joined by Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Black Adam will also feature Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari, whose roles are still unknown.

Obviously, there is great anticipation for the entry into the DC Cinematic Universe of Dwayne Johnson, who will be the interpreter of Black Adam. The feature will try to repeat the success of Shazam !, a film that has garnered 360 million dollars worldwide, bringing a fresh character, capable of splitting between adventure and humor, such as the Shazam played by Zachary Levi.

Black Adam will be released on July 29, 2022.



