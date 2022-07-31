Entertainment

Black Adam trailer | When it premieres? Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller in Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson

Cinema

At the San Diego Comic Con, not only did a new preview of Black Adam come out, but it is confirmed that Viola Davis will repeat her character from Suicide Squad.

Will the Black Adam faces be seen with Amanda Waller?
Will the Black Adam faces be seen with Amanda Waller?
Trailer day and after the presentation of the preview of Shazam: Fury of the Godsit was the turn of a new teaser of Black Adamfilm that will star Dwayne Johnson as in antihero.

After several years since it was announced that the actor would be Black Adam in the cinema by DC, less and less is missing to see the production directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

And while there is no sign of a crossover between the character of The Rock and Shazamnew images were presented and highlighting Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

But this was not the only thing, since in the midst of a surprising presentation, different media confirmed another character who will appear in the film.

Viola Davis will reprise her role as Amanda Wallera fearsome character who has already appeared in Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad, in addition to having a couple of cameos in the James Gunn series, peacemaker.

The well-known actress will have a participation in Black Adam, although no further details were presented.

When does Black Adam premiere?

The movie Black Adam has a confirmed release date for the next October 21 in all cinemas.

Check out the trailer for Black Adam below:

