Black Adam: two new images of the superhero film with Dwayne Johnson revealed

The American site Den of the Geek has just published a series of unpublished images of the film “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson, a few days before the meeting with the fans present at Comic-Con in San Diego.

It promises ! New images of “Black Adam”, the new DC Comics superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, have been unveiled on the American site Den of the Geek. We can see the character of Black Adam in the presence of Dr. Fate, played by Pierce Brosnan.

© Warner Bros. Pictures

The other image shows comedian Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, the two youngest members of the superhero team contemplating information in what appears to be their headquarters.

© Warner Bros. Pictures

The movie “Black Adam” will introduce the Justice Society of America, a superhero team consisting of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They are the ones who will stand in Black Adam’s way when the latter ends up ignoring the damage he causes in his quest for revenge.

Expected on October 19, 2022 in French theaters, “Black Adam” will also see actress Arah Shahi play the role of Adrianna Tomaz (who is in the van in the trailer above), the woman who is in a relationship. in love with this anti-hero in the comics, and who is entrusted with the power to control the forces of nature thanks to the amulet of Isis.

Fans are also waiting to see how this film will fit into the DC Comics universe, especially with the next Shazam, Black Adam being his main enemy in the comics.