‘Black Adam’: What is Eternium in Dwayne Johnson’s movie? – Movie News

Dwayne Johnson’s new movie ‘Black Adam’ introduces the element called ‘Eternium’ into the DC Extended Universe, which has a similar effect on the protagonist as kryptonite has on Superman. But what exactly is it?

In Man of Steel, by Zack Snyder, there is no explicit reference to the element known as kryptonite. However, in batman v supermanfrom the same director who later brought together the team of superheroes in The Justice Leagueappear the kryptonite spear, a weapon developed by Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) to defeat Superman (henry cavill), who later used it to annihilate Doomsday.

Now, with the overwhelming arrival of Black Adam (which you can already enjoy in the Cinépolis and Cinemex theaters) to the big screen, landed another significant substance for the expansion of the DCEU. It’s not just about the cast of characters (the Justice Society, the Intergang organization, and a terrific cameo in the post-credits scene), but also the presence of Eternium, an element that has similarities with kryptonite.



Warner Bros.



In the first act of the film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson, we find the Eternium, which turns out to be one of the few ingredients capable of causing damage in Black Adama character who after receiving his powers from six Egyptian divinities seems invincible, unbreakable and immortal.

When the semi-divine character is attacked with a rocket marked with the name “Eternium”, it leaves a wound on his abdomen and goes into an unconscious state.. Then Adrianna’s character (Sarah Shahi) takes him home, where she heals and cauterizes the cuts. Adam recovers and continues on his journey. And although the substance does not occupy a preponderant place in this story, later it could.



Warner Bros.



The Eternium has its own history in the comics, which makes its inclusion in the cinematic narrative all the more significant. The item was created from the fragments of the Rock of Eternity, which is the base of the Council of Mages.and the source of the powers of both Teth Adam and later Billy Batson (Asher Angel).

For this reason, during their occupation of the Kahndaq country, Intergang frantically searches for Sabbac’s crown made up of Eternium.. On the other hand, Eternium is an element that both Black Adam and Shazam (Zachary Levi) must avoid, as they risk losing their powers.



Warner Bros.



With its introduction in Black Adamthe item could be used by their respective enemies in later stories. One such adversary who seems likely to stock up on Eternium is Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who warns the mythical character that she must not transgress the boundaries beyond Kahndaq or she will suffer the consequences.