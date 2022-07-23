Black Adam: who is who in the tape and what is there to know about it?

Quintess Swindell joins the DCEU to bring to life cyclone.

Before acquiring your identity, Maxine Hunkel She is known for being the granddaughter of the red tornado Abigail” Ma” Hunkel, heroine and honorary member of the Justice Society and caretaker of the team’s museum.

At just 6 years old, Maxine was kidnapped by Professor TO Morrow, the scientist who created the second red tornadothe famous and powerful android of the League of Justice. Morrow infected Maxine with “nanobytes”, which caused a mutation in her cells and gave her powers later.

Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher

Alan Pratt was an ordinary university student who years later becomes a somewhat “tough” physicist despite the area in which he works.

Pratt was founder of the Justice Society of America and one of his most decisive members of the team.

Atom Smasher is not only an expert in close combat, but has the ability to reduce the size of his body to different degrees (including the subatomic level), while also being able to manipulate his weight to his advantage. It could be said that it is the counterpart of Ant Man of Marvel. He possesses superhuman strength and stamina, enhanced speed and durability, radioactive “atomic-punch” and invulnerability to forms of radiation.

What projects will Black Adam team up with in the future?

The arrival of Black Adam and all of his new characters opens up endless possibilities in the DCEU.

The character will have a role in the new stage of the DC universe and everyone hopes that at some point his path may cross that of other superheroes like Shazam, or the much rumored new Superman.

The arrival of Viola Davis on the film also raises new expectations since it is a fact that her character has a very close bond with the members of the suicide squad.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that the plans for the Justice Society of America they will not stay in the film Black Adambut will continue to be recurring in the DC universe.

Which of these rumors will come true? Only time will tell.