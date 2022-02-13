Black Adam, who would win between Dr. Fate and Doctor Strange? Fans respond

Clashes between superheroes of opposing factions have always been a favorite pastime of fans: the Marvel and DC universes offer countless opportunities in this sense, the latest of which comes straight from the upcoming film with Dwayne Johnson in the role of Black Adamwith a look, of course, also at Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new teaser of the DC cinematic universe has in fact confirmed the presence of Dr. Fate in Black Adam (in addition to Hawkman and Atom Smasher): it is a character with very powerful similar to those of Doctor Strangewhich is why the battle, at least from a verbal point of view, was unleashed in no time at all.

On social media, in fact, the discussion about who would win in a hypothetical clash between the two superheroes rages: “Dr. Fate would annihilate Strange“,”Why are you cryingDoctor Strange?“we read in some comments, while a fan with a less bellicose spirit proposes:”Doctor Strange and Dr. Fate should have a nice cup of tea together as people keep comparing them“.

And you, what do you think? Could Dr. Fate get the better of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character? Or would it be easier the other way around? Tell us yours in the comments! The Rockmeanwhile, announced the arrival of the DC Films commercial at the Super Bowl.