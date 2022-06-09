Black Adam: Who’s Who In The Movie That Has Dwayne Johnson As A DC Comics Supervillain

After several years of production, everything is finally ready for the imminent arrival of Dwayne Johnson, rockto the cinematographic universe of DC. For years, the popular actor was interested in landing there with a project anchored in the superhero genre, an area that always interested him and that motivated him to look for a title tailored to him.

In Black Adamhe will play an iconic DC villain who, in turn, will have to fight one of the great teams of that publisher, who will also make his debut on the big screen.

In the first trailer for the feature film, The Rock steps into the shoes of Black Adam, a dangerous warrior who, like Shazam, received his powers from ancient Egyptian deities. But in his time, he was subdued due to his abilities, and punished with a life marked by sacrifice. After a long period of sleep, Adam is reborn in the modern world, and corrupted by a power that places him far above humans, he decides to take control and lead humanity towards what he considers a prosperous destiny. Of course, to achieve that goal, he will not hesitate to kill his rivals.

Facing the fearsome threat posed by Black Adam, the Justice Society of America makes its appearance. Composed of powerful superheroes, among which the Hawkman (aldis hodge), Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) and Cyclones (Quintess Swindell). Thus, the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra It will present not only a supervillain who promises to have a long life in the DC cinematic universe, but also a team of emblem superheroes of the publisher, a group that, in fact, has more years than the own League of Justice.

Black Adam



Black Adam: Confident in his dark vision of the world, he begins a war against humanity that leaves numerous victims behind his back. For The Rock, playing the supervillain is one of the biggest challenges of his career, and this was a title he followed closely for several years.

In an interview, Johnson confessed: “I think I was born for this character. And this is a project that was with me for about ten years. Superheroes live by a code of ethics and integrity. But with Black Adam, depending on how you look at him, he can be a hero, an antihero, or a villain.” Finally, he explained why Adam should be feared and what differentiates him from other figures in the house: “In the traditional DC universe, if you do something wrong you know that Batman or Superman are going to look for you, but with Black Adam, you know that you are going to die. It’s that simple. And I think this character is going to pose a real dilemma in the superhero genre.”

Pierce Brosnan will be a powerful mystic. Capture

Dr Fate: just as the Marvel universe has Doctor Strange, DC has Dr. Fate, a powerful sorcerer, capable of manipulating mystical energies (in reality, Fate debuted in the comics 20 years before Stephen Strange). Beneath the case, he is Kent Nelson, an explorer who gained his powers after finding the tomb of an ancient wizard named Nabu. In this way, Nelson obtains supernatural abilities, linked to magic. In the framework of a note, Pierce Brosnan referred to this hero, and to the film: “I will be part of the Justice Society of America, which will have four members. The script is very good, and it has a very good rhythm. If you have three great moments in history, that lead to grab your heart, then you are on the right track. And in a very specific way, Black Adam has that.”

the hawk man Capture

The Hawkman: One of DC’s best-known heroes, Cartel Hall is an archaeologist, who is the reincarnation of an Egyptian prince. Wearing a golden suit and enormous wings, Hall fights in defense of Earth, as one of the most important members of the Justice Society of America.

Atom Smasher Capture

Atom Smasher: actor Noah Centineo steps into the shoes of another popular DC hero. The son of a dangerous villain, Al Rothstein decides to balance the scales by fighting alongside Earth’s heroes. For that reason, he adopts the name Atom Smasher, and joins the Justice Society of America. His power consists of manipulating his molecular structure at will, being able to considerably increase his size. In the comics, Atom Smasher and Black Adam must make common cause on several occasions, and although there is great mistrust between the two, time has made them unexpected allies.

cyclone Capture

cyclone: This heroine is the granddaughter of Red Tornado. In the film, Cyclone is portrayed by Quintessa Swindell, who gained recognition writing Tabitha in trinkets. Like her grandfather, Cyclone is capable of manipulating the wind, being able to generate hurricanes and similar weather phenomena.

The Justice Society of America Capture

There is no doubt that DC has high hopes for this group of characters, who will debut in Black Adam. Both the villain of the story and the team of heroes have great importance in the comics, and their paths can be divided into different film projects. Black Adam will likely cross paths with Shazam, the hero played by Zachary Levi Y Ash Angel. Some versions ensure that the villain could even face Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), or with an eventual return of henry cavill like Superman.

As for the Justice Society of America, the group has a very long history in comics, going back more than eighty years. Created in 1940 by the screenwriter Gardner Fox, the team went through innumerable adventures, starring in a memorable stage at the beginning of the 21st century that considerably increased its popularity.

Thus, Black Adam It becomes the great cinematographic bet of DC this year, which in case of having the expected success, can become the next great superhero franchise.