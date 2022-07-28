Black Adam will change the future of the DCEU

Actor Dwayne Johnson is clear that the Black Adam movie will mark a new era for the future of the DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

There is less left to see Black Adama film starring Dwayne Johnson that will have a lot of action, great special effects and humor. But in addition, it will define the tone of the next deliveries of the DCEUso they will move away from the man of steel (2013) or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

In a recent interview with MR, Dwayne Johnson has revealed details of Black Adam:

“That footage is a reflection of our tone. That footage is also a reflection of our director’s vision, that he wanted to create something that was different, that he wanted to create a film that was disruptive. But he also wanted to create a movie that would start the swing of the pendulum in the DC universe. In addition to the hierarchy of power I’ve been talking about, this swing of the pendulum will usher in a new era for the DC Universe. A new age of antihero, a new age of tone, and a new age of history. And also, it’s this incredible opportunity that we have at Seven Bucks Productions for Black Adam storytelling to build the DC Universe with disruption and respect. Listen to the fans, because they will always guide you.”

Here we leave you the trailer of Black Adam:



What is the movie about?

Official synopsis:

5,000 years ago, Black Adam was given omnipotent powers by the ancient gods, but was quickly imprisoned. Now, he in actuality has been freed from his earthly tomb and ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serrain the cast stands out Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Viola Davis, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Joseph Gatt, Joseph Gatt, Marwan Kenzari, Odelya Halevi, Uli Latukefu, James Cusati-Moyer, Patrick Sabongui, Natalie Burn, Quintessa Swindell, Derek Russo, Angel Rosario Jr., Donny Carrington and Mohammed Amer.

Black Adam It will premiere on October 21, 2022.