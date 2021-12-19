Black Adam: Will Henry Winkler Join Dwayne Johnson?

The site One Take News revealed the possible role of Henry Winkler in the highly anticipated film A.D, Black Adam. Earlier this week it was revealed that Winkler may have a brief cameo in the movie.

The actor of Happy Days And Barry will play the original To Tom, Al Pratt, godfather of Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher portrayed by Noah Centineo. Based on this new (unconfirmed) information, it appears that the Black Adam from Jaume Collet-Serra will refer to the comics of A.D of the 40s.

Created by Ben Flinton And Bill O’Connor in 1940, Al Pratt he was a very puny, short boy who one day bought dinner for a tramp who turned out to be Joe Morgan, a former boxing champion. In a year of training with Morgan, Pratt became an extremely strong fighter and with incredible strength, so he set out to protect the oppressed. Following several battles with the Justice Society of America and theAll-Star Squadron, Al Pratt acquired superhuman strength, speed, immunity to radiation.

Atom Smasher, who acquired his powers from his grandfather, the criminal Cyclotron, is able to grow in size in a similar way to Ant-Man from the Marvel and check its molecular structure. In the comics, Black Adam he once said he was thinking of Atom Smasher like the brother he never had.

In the comics of the DC Comics, Black Adam it was on both sides: anti-hero and full-blown villain. Based on what we saw at DC FanDome 2020, it seems that the character DCEU from Dwayne Johnson it will be a mix of both.

In the cast of the film also the members of Justice Society of America, including the Hawkman’s Aldis Hodge, Cyclone’s Quintess Swindell, Atom Smasher of Noah Centineo, in fact, and the Doctor Fate of Pierce Brosnan.

Black Adam will debut in cinemas around the world on July 29, 2022.

