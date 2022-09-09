“Black Adam” will make an appearance at El Volcán

It will be during the game this Saturday 10 that the tigers appear at the match with the name of the black adam movie in the jersey, where attendees will also be able to witness a big surprise during halftime.

Thanks to the collaboration with Warner Bros. The film ‘Black Adam’, of the powerful DC hero, arrives at the University Volcano to promote the new film that will invade movie theaters in Mexico starting on October 20.

Dwayne Johnson is in charge of bringing to life the superhero who, after almost 5,000 years of being granted his supreme powers and being imprisoned, is released from his earthly tomb to dispense justice in a peculiar way in a modern world.

This Saturday, during the game that will be played against León, corresponding to Day 14, there will be a special moment for the film and the audience, because the team will take to the field wearing the name of the film and at halftime there will be a surprise for all the fans who attend the Stadium.

The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, who is accompanied in this great story by Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Viola Davis, Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell, to name a few.

