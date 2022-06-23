Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson: discover the first trailer of the film

By Laura B. Posted Jun 22, 2022 1:01 PM

In 2022, Dwayne Johnson is the superhero Black Adam. He embodies the character of the DC Comics universe in the film adaptation by Jaume Collet-Serra. “Black Adam” is slated for theatrical release on October 19, 2022.

After The Batman released in cinemas last March, the year 2022 will know another film adapted from the universe DC Comics.

black adamwith Dwayne Johnson in the title role, comes out movie theater the October 19, 2022.

black adamthe sworn enemy of Shazam, has the right, this year, to his own film. And it’s Dwayne Johnson Who embodies black adama role he had already taken on in Shazam! by David F. Sandberg, released in 2019, opposite Zachary Levi. This adaptation of black adam is made by the Hispanic-American Jaume Collet-Serradirector who we first knew in the register of horror with The House of Wax (horror film where he directed Paris Hilton) in 2005 then chilling him Esther in 2009. Jaume Collet-Serra then explored other registers, in particular the action with The Passenger, film of 2018 with Liam Neeson. He directed his latest film, Jungle Cruisefor Disney, in which he was already directing Dwayne Johnson.

Also in black adam outraged Dwayne Johnson, Jaume Collet-Serra directed Pierce Brosnan (Cinderella on Prime Video…), Aldis Hodge (Invisible Man), Noah Centineo (Charlie’s Angels) as well as Quintessa Swindell (Travelers).

Synopsis :

Nearly five millennia after receiving superpowers from the ancient gods – and being imprisoned in the process – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is released from his earthly grave, ready to exercise his own justice in the modern world…

The teaser :