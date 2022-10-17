Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson: Nice? nasty ? who is this DC anti-hero? – Cinema news

A new superhero is about to conquer the big screen on October 19: Black Adam! For the occasion, we offer you a focus on this iconic and little-known character from the DC universe.

Superman, Flash, Wonder Woman or even Batman… These names have spoken to the general public for many years through the multiple adaptations of their adventures, whether in cinema, in series or in cartoons.

These superheroes are surely the best known and most loved in the DC Comics galaxy. However, with a view to developing the franchise, the Warner studio has launched other DC characters, such as Aquaman or Shazam, into the deep end.

The former was a triumph with $1.1 billion at the global box office. As for the second, its uninhibited fun side was much appreciated, generating 366 million green tickets internationally. The 2nd part, The Rage of the Gods, will land on March 29, 2023. As for Aquaman 2, it will arrive on December 20, 2023.

In the meantime, Black Adam is entitled to his own feature film, in theaters on October 19. Dwayne Johnson will be the first comedian to bring it to life on the big screen.

WHO IS BLACK ADAM?

The superhero was created in 1945 under the Fawcett Publications banner by Otto Binder and CC Beck. He then came under the DC Comics umbrella in 1973. The writers first imagined him as an evil version of Shazam. Subsequently, his personality evolved over time, oscillating between good and evil.

His story begins in ancient Egypt. The sorcerer Shazam, anxious to protect the Earth against the forces of evil, gives the human Teth-Adam the powers of six Egyptian Gods: Shou, Heru, Mehen, Amon, Zehuti and Aton.

To summon them, just say the word Shazam, formed by the first letters of these deities. From then on, Teth-Adam becomes a hero and puts himself at the service of Prince Khufu. Unfortunately, he is murdered. Shocked and saddened by this death, he decides to change his name.



DC Black Adam comic version



SHAZAM VS BLACK ADAM

From now on, he will call himself Black Adam and will use his powers for personal purposes. To stop his creation, Shazam strips him of his superhuman abilities and confines them to a beetle-shaped amulet. He then buried it in the tomb of Ramses II.

At the end of the 20th century, the amulet was discovered by two archaeologists, CC and Marilyn Batson. Their partner, Theo Adam, decides to kill his two colleagues to appropriate the artifact and the powers it contains.

Thus, he takes possession of Black Adam’s memory at the same time as he sees himself endowed with his superhuman abilities. At the same time, the wizard Shazam chooses a new champion: Billy Batson. Black Adam thus becomes his sworn enemy. Then the anti-hero alternately fights on the side of good and evil.

BLACK ADAM AT THE CINEMA

In the feature film worn by Dwayne Johnson, we find the slave Teth Adam in ancient Kahndaq, where he had received superpowers from the gods. But he used it for revenge and ended up in prison. Five millennia later, when he was liberated, he brings his very dark conception of justice to the world.

Refusing to surrender, Teth Adam must face a band of modern-day heroes who make up the Justice Society – Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone – who intend to send him back to prison for eternity.