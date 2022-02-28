black and white babelic tragedy

A woman walks through a ruined city dodging people and debris (both of which carry some form of danger). As she continues her journey through this crazy place, fragmentary information is learned through letters: the woman is Anna Blume and he traveled to this decaying land looking for his brother. The trajectories of the protagonist immediately show a corroded community in which the inhabitants seem dedicated solely to the tasks of survival. Anna’s investigation is interrupted by a devastating certainty: in that place, the simple existence, mere enduring requires frenetic activity and a keen sense of timing.

In the country of last Thingsby Alejandro Chomski, is the first book by Paul Auster to be adapted for Argentine cinema. In addition to being a director, Chomski is part of the ranks of a non-existent guild, that of the persistent adapters of novels. Although adaptation is, let’s say, an imprecise term that impoverishes the dialogical process that literary transposition supposes. Chomski then talked with writers and books that include, in addition to Auster, Bioy Casares (on two occasions), Judith Viorst and Jorge Parrondo. The conversation he led to film The country… it lasted seventeen years and sustained itself across languages, continents, and pandemic waves.

The film was shot entirely in the Dominican Republic, mostly at Pinewood Studios. The use of black and white gives the images a timeless air, as if the dystopia but also the documentary, the catastrophe cinema and (as he himself says) Italian neorealism. The mixture of origins, languages ​​and styles of the interpreters only reinforces the sensation of a Babelic tragedy, as if in the country of the title what really collapsed was the whole world.

A strange film lost in a cinematography like Argentina that gets along little and badly with the genres (and even worse with science fiction), The Country of Last Things also wants, as Chomski explains, to serve as a fable about the collapse of the democracies in the 21st century and on the role of the human species on the planet.

–How did you meet Auster and how did the project start?

–When you came to the Book Fair in 2002. We met through a mutual friend. As the days passed, more and more armies of cartoneros and people appeared in the streets: everything reminded us of the novel. We thought about adapting it and that the story would take place in 2050 in Argentina. A couple of years later, countries like Venezuela, Haiti, Greece or Portugal, in Europe, in America or in Asia, everywhere, went through situations like this, they collapsed. It was natural then for the film to be more abstract, along the lines of Tarkovsky’s Stalker science fiction, where you don’t know what time and space the characters are in or who they represent. Once that was clear, we got around the pandemic and the temptation to put masks on the characters and stuff, and at the same time we were able to take advantage and abuse the pandemic to promote the film. We shot it at the end of 2019 but we post-produced it much later and refrained from adding effects that alluded to the covid misfortune. We decided to stay out of it altogether and that the film could be seen as a parable of the 20th century and of the societies that do not function under the system that we usually call democracy.

–You already have enough experience in literary adaptations. Do you approach each film with the same system, or do you work according to what each project asks for?

-What each project asks for is that one find a way, a method to carry out the film in harmony with the work and the author. Filming Sleeping in the Sun was a great experience but Bioy was not around to read the script and comment. I got to talk about it with Bioy for a long time before filming it: I made a short film about a story of his, “Plans for an escape to Carmelo”, and he liked it a lot. That’s where we started flirting with the idea of ​​adapting Sleeping in the Sun, but he died long before the project started. The case of El País… was different because Auster participated in every rewrite of the script and every editing cut, he introduced me to the producers and gave his opinion on all the actors.

-Unlike Damn you, Waterfall! and sleep in the sun, on The country… the story seems to be suspended, as if Anna’s trajectory were the excuse to narrate the world that is falling apart around her. Something of this is already in the novel, on the other hand, and in dystopian science fiction: the taste for the description of the ruin and the fall of the inhabitants of that world.

-I always tried to make each film respond to a particular genre and tone. Since it takes me so long to shoot a movie, I don’t want to repeat myself. The country…, like my first film, Today and Tomorrow, are built around a single character whose antagonist is society. And there are others that present characters with their own antagonists and that are anchored in existing geographical places such as the Los Andes neighborhood and Parque Chas. With regard to dystopian science fiction, we never imagined that the term “dystopian” would rust so quickly in the first twenty years of the century. I think we have to reevaluate the idea of ​​the dystopian because we no longer know what to apply it to. For example: Her, where Joaquin Phoenix is ​​in love with a show voiced by Scarlett Johansson, is it dystopian or not? There is no such software yet, but the world looks like ours. All the misfortunes of the 21st century, some philosophers say, began with the invention of the iPhone. Something of all this, of the applications that control human beings, makes the idea of ​​the dystopian have a field of definition with a more relative and ambivalent range. I had to go through it: when we finished filming The country…, with the idea of ​​2050, the film resembled Italian neorealism. Of the dystopian more than answers I have questions.

-What place do you think you can have? The country… in Argentina? Because it is a film of a genre that Argentine cinema is very rarely interested in filming.

-The truth is that I have no idea. I don’t think about the public but about the works. I know it’s wrong there. The idea for the film came to me in 2002, when Auster was about to leave Argentina, and the audience at that time was not the same as today. I don’t know if people are going to want to see a film now that narrates very tragic social situations, like those of the pandemic. Or perhaps it is seen out of curiosity, or because it is the first Argentine adaptation of a book by Paul Auster. If I have to choose between moving ten people or four hundred thousand, I choose both (laughs).

